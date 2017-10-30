Opinion: What Man United need to do in order to get performances back on track

All was going swimmingly for Manchester United at the start of José Mourinho’s second season in charge. Six wins, 21 goals and only two conceded in their opening seven Premier League games emphatically backed claims prior to the campaign that title no. 21 could is a real possibility come May.

However, the October international break happened, and not only does the week off malnourish us fans of high-quality club action, but it incredibly always seems to spark a collapse in the Old Trafford side's form. A unambitious 0-0 stalemate at Anfield has been followed by a plucky 1-0 win in Lisbon and, of course, the humiliating, yet deserved, 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Toppling a very talented Tottenham Hotspur side one goal to nil on Saturday, despite not putting on the most controlling performance, has restored a bit of faith in the title challenge – but things need to be changed. With Pep Guardiola’s ruthless Manchester City now leading the pack by five points and showing no signs of slowing down, here’s how I think United can get back on track before that monster showdown against their noisy neighbours on December 10th.

Get the ‘big’ players back to full fitness

Don’t get me wrong, Manchester United have looked, quite frankly, shambolic at times since the 14 first teamers returned from their country’s final two World Cup qualifying fixtures, however, the squad currently isn’t exactly to full strength. Playing a midfield two away at a high-pressing team like Huddersfield was a recipe for disaster, but it’s not like José Mourinho had any valid options other than Nemanja Matić and Ander Herrera.

Coincidentally – not – United’s initial dip in form came after Paul Pogba suffered a hamstring injury in the Champions League opener, a 3-0 win against FC Basel. The dynamic Frenchman is still absent, even though his dancing antics on social media suggest otherwise, and his presence is visibly missed week-in-week-out in a somewhat unenergetic midfield.

Pogba’s replacement and now Stretford End cult hero, Marouane Fellaini, was enjoying the form of his Manchester United career before adding to the ‘sidelined’ list on Belgium duty earlier on this month. Eric Bailly, now vastly considered as the club’s best defender at 23 years old, has also been a hugely missed figure since picking up a knock around the same time as Fellaini – the Ivorian returned against Spurs though and instantly installed his dominance in the back line.

Long-term absentees Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimović should also be in line for returns shortly after new year, although Mourinho believes the latter will be back on the pitch before the end of the year. With Bailly and Rojo standing at 6’ 2”, Pogba at 6’ 3”, Fellaini at 6’ 4” and Ibrahimović at 6’ 5”; there’s no doubt that United’s spine will be a hell of a lot stronger when these ‘big’ players make their comebacks – and yes, the ‘big’ certainly has a double meaning.

 