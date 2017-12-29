Neil Redfearn named new Doncaster Belles boss

FA WSL 2 side Doncaster Rovers Belles have announced the appointment of Neil Redfearn as their new manager.

Doncaster iare currently unbeaten at the top of the 2017-18 WSL 2, having won four out of their six games to open up a four-point lead.

Invaluable Experience

Faye Lygo, the Chairlady of Doncaster Rovers Belles, spoke about her excitement in appointing Redfearn as manager.

She described his experience as "invaluable" and stated that a key part of him joining the club was that he "shares our values and visions particularly surround development."

Praise For Kate Rowson

Lygo also praised Kate Rowson as interim head coach, describing her time in charge as a "fantastic job" and that the "results speak for themselves."

Rowson had been named as the interim head coach back in Ocotber, after previous head coach Emma Coates was appointed by the FA as the new U18 and U20 Head Coach.

Aiming For The Highest Level

Redfearn was clearly keen to continue the momentum built under Rowson, and stated that it was the club's aim to "have Doncaster Belles competing at the highest level against the elite football athletes of WSL1."

He praised the squad for their "buy-in" over the past six weeks regarding his "training methods and beliefs of how the game should be played" and spoke about his hope that this would lead to the squad continuing to improve.

His first game in charge will be against Watford on the 7th January.