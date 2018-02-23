WSL2 Week 10 Review: Unbeaten runs keep going

With the WSL 2 season just over the halfway point, every result will really matter with two teams still remaining unbeaten.

Aston Villa 0-4 Doncaster

Doncaster furthered their lead at the top of the table with a resounding 4-0 win against Aston Villa who are having opposite fortunes. The Belles took the lead in just 12 minutes with Rhiannon Roberts heading in from Sophie Walton's free kick.

It took until around the hour mark before Doncaster could add to their tally. Goals from Rebecca Rayner, Jessica Sigsworth and Kirsty Hanson secured the win and some breathing space at the top of the table

Millwall 1-1 London Bees

Millwall are still on an unbeaten run but will rue missed chances. Dropped points see them three points behind Doncaster but they still have a game against the Belles later this season so could pull it back.

It was the Bees that had the first strike of this match with Taylor O'Leary heading them ahead just 10 minutes in. However, just a few minutes later, Rianna Dean headed Millwall back level. It was a closely contested match and an end to end affair but neither could get the all important winner.

Durham 3-2 Sheffield

The two other northern clubs, with Doncaster being one of 3, faced each other on Thursday evening. The last time these two met, Sheffield beat Durham 5-1 in the Conti Cup. It was to be Durham's night however and a goal fest yet again.

The first goal came straight from a corner that Beth Hepple took which beat the Sheffield goalkeeper at the near post. The second half saw the other 4 goals scored with Durham striking twice through Nicki Gears and Emily Roberts putting them up 3-0.

The win looked to be secure however Sheffield fought til the end and almost equalised. Goals from Katie Anderson and Melissa Johnson weren't enough though in the end.

Tottenham 6-0 Watford

Whilst Watford have struggled but look to be on the up, Tottenham have taken quite well to WSL2 in their first full season. Watford only had a point before this match and looked to try and better that. However, it wasn't to be with Sarah Wiltshire netting a hat trick.

She opened the scoring about 20 minutes in. Lucia Leon added another a few moments later when getting on the end of a cross. Wiltshire put Spurs 3-0 up just before half time.

Her hat-trick came in the 53rd minute after Leon's attempt was going wide. To add salt into the wounds, Bianca Baptiste netted a brace late on to end a great night for Spurs

Brighton 5-1 Oxford United

With the spotlight mainly on Doncaster and Millwall this season, Brighton are quietly going about business and are up to 3rd. They faced Oxford United who were in 5th before this match. The last time these two met, it was a rather close affair with both teams sharing the points in a 2-2 draw.

This time, Brighton took the lead just 4 minutes in with Kate Natkiel striking from long range to beat Oxford goalkeeper Demi Lambourne. Aileen Whelan helped to double the Seagulls' lead with her finishing off after Ini Umotong's header went across the face of goal.

Flo Fyfe put Oxford back into contention with a long range strike beating Marie Hourihan. However, all hope of an Oxford comeback was dashed as Aileen Whelan pounced on a chance in the box after Umotong's effort was blocked.

Umotong managed to finally get a goal herself later on and Whelan secured her hat trick and all 3 points to keep up with Doncaster and Millwall.