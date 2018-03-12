Division 1 Féminine Week 16 Review: Lille strengthen their position in the top division

The Division 1 Féminine returned this weekend after the international break and most results went the way they were expected to.

Reigning champions Olympique Lyonnais picked up another routine win while Lille OSC showed great determination in their match to further push themselves up the table and away from the relegation zone.

OM 0 - 2 Lille

Lille picked up another good win this weekend | Source: losc.fr

Lille OSC and Olympique de Marseille have been on two different trajectories this season and even though OM had found some semblance of form in 2018, Lille put a stop to that this weekend with a solid 2-0 win away in Marseille. Lalia Storti got the first goal of the game in the 37th minute after tucking away Rachel Saïdi's pass and Maud Coutereels secured the three points in the 53rd minute with a well-taken free kick.

The win pushes Lille into 6th, a position that many could not have predicted for them when the season started. OM remain rooted to the bottom of the table and seem to not be able to dig themselves out of the hole they are in.

Lille have now become the 'Cinderella story' that OM were last season and do not seem content to settle for a mid-table finish just yet.

OL 5 - 0 Soyaux

OL seem to be destined for another league title | Source: S. Guiochon-Le Progres

With only a few rounds left this season, it's going to take an almighty effort to stop Olympique Lyonnais from claiming their 15th league title. The current champions emphasised their superiority over most of the league with a 5-0 thumping of ASJ Soyaux on Sunday afternoon. With so many of their players away on international duty, OL could have been forgiven for not being entirely at the races against Soyaux but they were more than ready for the return of league action and ensured that their fans went home happy.

Saki Kumagai started things off from the penalty spot in the 29th minute and that was the only goal of the first half. OL poured it on in the second half, with Amel Majri netting a brace in the 50th and 55th minutes, Ada Hegerberg getting her 21st of the season in the 58th minute and Camille Abily rounding things off in the 71st minute.

OL stay on top of the league, eight points clear from their nearest challengers albeit having played a game more.

Soyaux slide into 7th with this loss but they will not be too disheartened by the result as they know their season will be determined by the matches with teams around them in the table.

Guingamp 1 - 3 Montpellier

Montpellier HSC continued their push for European football next season with a win over EA Guingamp. The visiting side had to come back from being a goal down after Désiré Oparanozie had put Guingamp ahead in the 47th minute. Virginia Torrecilla levelled things up in the 53rd minute after getting on to the end of a fine pass from Sakina Karchaoui and Sandie Toletti made it two for Montpellier in the 63rd minute after some fine play by Sofia Jakobsson. Jakobsson then got onto the scoresheet herself in the 69th minute to ensure the victory for Montpellier.

Montpellier remain in third, four points away from second and the last spot for European qualification. They will be hoping that those above them slip up at some point so they can then capitalise on that and move into position to play in the UEFA Women's Champions League next season. Guingamp will be disappointed in letting their lead slip so easily especially considering that the result leaves them in 10th, only three points above the relegation zone.

Fleury 91 0 - 1 Albi

Another visiting team managed to get the win in this round of the Division 1 Féminine as ASPTT Albi picked up the win against Fleury 91 thanks to a solitary goal by Pilar Khoury. The Canadian forward found some space to get onto the end of a long ball into the final third and finished well low past the advancing goalkeeper.

This result was important for both teams as they look to avoid being relegated at the end of the season. Albi moved above Fleury into eighth, one point ahead of their opponents this weekend and now with the head-to-head advantage. Fleury slid into ninth, level on points with Guingamp and now looking over their shoulder each round to avoid being overtaken by those below them.

Rodez 2 - 2 Bordeaux

The final match in this weekend's action was a 2-2 thriller between Rodez AF and FC Girondins de Bordeaux. Things started off well for Rodez as they took the lead not too long after the match resumed in the second half through Flavie Lemaitre. Bordeaux responded through Kathellen Sousa in the 67th minute who capitalised on poor defensive organisation by Rodez during a corner kick.

Nadjma Ali Nadjim put the visitors ahead in the 75th minute after she found some space in the box to convert but it was Lemaitre who brought Rodez back into the fame when Bordeaux failed to clear their lines in the 82nd minute, allowing Lemaitre to chip the goalkeeper from close range.

Rodez will be delighted with their comeback and will look to take this momentum into their final rounds of matches. The home side still sit in 11th and in the relegation zone but are now only three points away from safety.

Bordeaux remain in 5th, with 19 points to their name this season. They are safe enough away from the bottom of the table and each point they gain over the next few weeks will ensure their safety for another season.

Note: Paris Saint-Germain will play Paris FC on Monday, March 12th, 2018.