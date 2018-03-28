Manchester United international round-up: Lukaku and Pogba in storming form as others perform well

A Paul Pogba free kick, a Romelu Lukaku brace, and a David de Gea assist were three of the highlights of a positive international break for Manchester United players.

With many of the first team squad preparing for the World Cup just a few months away, it was an opportunity for the Reds to gain some understanding with their compatriots before the domestic football returns.

Lingard stakes a claim for an attacking role with England

Jesse Lingard was selected to start in both of England's friendlies, away to Holland and Italy at Wembley, and impressed on both occasions.

The 25-year-old entered the international break having been a stand-out performer for United this campaign. Lingard had netted 13 goals in all club competitions and added his first England goal in the 1-0 win over Holland.

He followed this by assisting Jamie Vardy with a quickly-taken free-kick against an Italy side lacking Matteo Darmian.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford led the Three Lions in attack on their visit to Amsterdam and perhaps should have been awarded a penalty after bursting into the box and being impeded. Ashley Young began the game against Italy and picked up a yellow card for unsporting behaviour as he rolled back onto the pitch to pause the game when injured.

Pogba presents his quality in France's victory over Russia

The much criticised Paul Pogba put in a starring performance in France's 3-1 win over Russia. Pogba played only the final 25 minutes of their previous game, a defeat to Colombia, but proved to be an influential figure when Les Bleus faced the upcoming World Cup hosts.

The midfielder registered an assist for Kylian Mbappe for France's opener before striking a free kick into the back of the net which he dedicated to his late father. Anthony Martial was also a starter against Russia before being replaced just under the hour mark.

De Gea at his very best when Spain met the world champions

De Gea produced some breathtaking antics when Spain battled Germany to a 1-1 draw. The number one for both club and country was unable to stop Thomas Muller's long-range effort but wasn't going to beat when Julian Draxler and Ilkay Gundogan tested him on two more occasions.

He had a far less troubled night when Spain thrashed an Argentina side without Lionel Messi 6-1, leaving Isco and co. to do the damage to a defence which featured Marcos Rojo. Sergio Romero began the game in goal for Argentina but was forced off early on due to an injury.

Lukaku extends his tally further for Belgium

Romelu Lukaku continued to spearhead Belgium's attack to great effect in the 4-0 over Saudi Arabia. Lukaku netted a brace on a comfortable night - during which Marouane Fellaini was an unused substitute.

Sanchez and Lindelof face in Stockholm

New signings Alexis Sanchez and Victor Lindelof were both in action when Chile travelled to Sweden, with the visitors and Sanchez coming out victorious in a 2-1 win. Sanchez's effort in injury time was saved by the keeper but led to a teammate turning in the rebound for the winner. Previously, Sanchez played in a stalemate against Denmark whilst Lindelof sat out Sweden's loss to Romania.

Mourinho in attendance for McTominay's Scotland bow

Scott McTominay made his first appearance for Alex McLeish's side after overlooking Gareth Southgate's England. With Jose Mourinho observing in the stands, McTominay operated as a holding midfielder for just under an hour of the game, but it proved to be an unhappy ending as Costa Rica won 1-0 at Hampden Park. However, the Scot was forced to leave the squad before the next game due to injury.

Elsewhere...

Nemanja Matic appeared for 65 minutes of Serbia's 2-0 triumph over Nigeria. The two goals came late on, both through Aleksandar Mitrovic. Eric Bailly was also in action for his country and competed for 90 minutes in Ivory Coast's 2-2 draw with Togo. The following fixture, where Bailly again participated in the whole game, ended in a 2-1 victory for Ivory Coast over Moldova.