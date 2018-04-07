Leicester City 1-2 Newcastle United: Foxes player ratings in below-par performance

Leicester City fell to a poor 2-1 loss to Newcastle United at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Foxes were poor throughout the 90 minutes and goals either side of half-time from Jonjo Shelvey and Ayoze Pérez put the visitors in firm control despite Jamie Vardy striking late.

However, how did the individual players perform during the clash?

Defence

Kasper Schmeichel - 5/10: Whilst the Leicester stopper was not called into action all to often, his poor communication led to Newcastle's second goal. The Dane's kicking was wayward throughout the afternoon.

Ben Chilwell - 5/10: The youngster always seems unfazed to go forwards from left-back however was not able to produce the correct pass or cross against Newcastle. He was by no means Leicester's worst player, but not brilliant.

Wes Morgan - 6/10: Calamitous communication between Morgan and Schmeichel led to the Magpies' second goal and the Jamaican appeared to struggle with the pace of the opposition. He was however strong in the air throughout the afternoon.

Harry Maguire - 6/10: The Foxes' best defender during the match, Maguire's positional sense was positive, snuffing out numerous Newcastle attacks. His driving runs also got the East-Midlanders on the front-foot on a few occasions. The former Hull City man did get into a skirmish with Dwight Gayle in the first period, earning a yellow card.

Danny Simpson - 6/10: Another steady conclusion, the former Newcastle man did not actually put a foot wrong throughout the afternoon. His downfall however was in an attacking sense where his inaccurate crossing really hindered Claude Puel's men. Replaced with Shinji Okazaki in a more-attacking substitution.

Midfield

Marc Albrighton - 6/10: As usual, Albrighton was full of effort and endeavour despite not getting the rewards. He saw plenty of the ball and was probably involved in some of Leicester's best moves. Having said that, his crossing was not as accurate as usual and he was most of the time stifled by the pace of DeAndre Yedlin.

Vicente Iborra - 5/10: Showed some promising touches in the opening stages but had to be replaced on 42 minutes through injury. The Spaniard now looks set to miss the rest of the season.

Adrien Silva - 6/10: The centre-midfielder took a while to get up to the speed of the game, however showed excellent awareness and appreciation of space. He found it understandably difficult in a packed Newcastle midfield.

Riyad Mahrez - 6/10: Usually marked out of the game by two Newcastle defenders, Mahrez found it tough to create anything of note. On the other hand, he should have been awarded a penalty as he drew Paul Dummett into a silly challenge in the area. Bizarrely, the Algerian did win his fair share of tackles.

Attack

Fousseni Diabate - 5/10: Was drafted into the side for his first Premier League start since February, and it showed. The youngster did not seem particularly sharp with his team-mates, albeit in an unfamiliar position. His pace seemed to worry Newcastle, but in all the Malian was not able to have too much of an impact and was eventually substituted.

Jamie Vardy - 7/10: Starved of service throughout the afternoon, the striker still managed to find the net in the closing stages with a close-range finish. His pace again seemed to trouble Newcastle, but the Magpies' deep and organised defensive line meant that he was not able to hurt the visitors too regularly.

Substitutes

Hamza Choudhury - 7/10: The Leicester academy graduate replaced the stricken Iborra in the first-half and impressed in only his second-ever Premier League appearance. The 20-year-old was busy, strong and defensively excellent as he produced a few key tackles and interceptions.

Shinji Okazaki - 6/10: Was introduced in place of Simpson in the 57th minute and instantly gave the Foxes' more attacking impetus. His header across goal was key in Vardy's close-range strike.

Demarai Gray - 6/10: Came on in place of Diabate and played a part in the goal with his cross finding the head of Okazaki. However, the former Birmingham City man did not produce much more.