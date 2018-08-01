Who could Burnley sign with just a week left of the transfer window?

With the possibility of having to play more matches than any other Premier League side due to potential European commitments this season, the fact Sean Dyche is yet to make a signing for Burnley is one of the more mind-boggling scenarios of the summer.

The transfer window closes on August 9th to ensure no movement is made after the opening day of the season, so who could Burnley still sign before the beginning of the campaign?

Defensive concerns

A current concern for the Clarets is in goal. Tom Heaton is an experienced professional but has barely featured in the last 12 months since suffering a shoulder injury. Still not fully fit, the Clarets are facing a slight crisis with deja-vu striking after Nick Pope picked up a similar injury last week.

Anders Lindegaard has Premier League experience but Dyche is expected to opt for a goalkeeper with more pedigree in recent years. Fraser Forster is the expected target, whilst Joe Hart is also rumoured to be a possible loan signing.

Burnley's top seven success last year was very much due to their impressive defence. James Tarkowski received an England call after formulating an impenetrable pairing with Ben Mee.

Yet depth in central defence is limited and Dyche is known to want to add numbers in that area. Burnley look to have been out priced by West Brom who stamped a joint £40 million fee on the heads of defender Craig Dawson and striker Jay Rodriguez. Dawson has since handed in a transfer request but looks to be off the radar of Dyche who has also missed out on signing Alfie Mawson.

The Clarets could opt to target Leighton Baines from Everton and opt to mould Charlie Taylor into a central position as backup alongside Kevin Long.

Return from the Championship?

Despite missing out on Mawson, his former Swansea colleague Sam Clucas could still make a move to Turf Moor. The central midfielder would offer creativity in that position which is an area of weakness for Burnley. Only Jeff Hendrick provides similar characteristics in that area when Burnley go forward, although a couple of youngsters have impressed during pre-season.

Perhaps one of the more probable but unexpected potential signings comes in the form of 37-year old Peter Crouch. The Premier League veteran would provide competition against the likes of Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes and Sam Vokes. However, look out for youngster Dan Agyei who has potential to make an impact this season.

Dyche hinted to the Lancashire Telegraph that an inflated market doesn't do any favours for a club like Burnley who have a long-term vision to keen finances stable.

He explained, "the club continues to look after not just year one. That makes it tough, the books have to balance and the finance has to be there to do deals. It does limit the pool you’re looking in."

