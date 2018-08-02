Kelechi Iheanacho hungry for more goals following excellent pre-season form

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has revealed how desperate he is to find the net more for the Foxes in the 2018/19 season after scoring again in pre-season.

The Nigerian forward did not have the best campaign last year following his big-money move from Manchester City, with only three league goals in 21 appearances. However, he concluded the season in red-hot form, netting in consecutive games against Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur and that has carried over into pre-season.

'I would love to keep it going'

Iheanacho found the back of the net against Udinese last week and struck again in the Foxes 1-1 draw with Valencia on Wednesday night at the King Power Stadium. He revealed how keen he is to continue his positive form.

Talking to LCFC.com, he said: "Of course, I would love to keep it (goalscoring) going, it’s been a good pre-season for us so I’d love to keep the form and keep scoring goals."

His goal against Valencia was a typically predatory strike as he finished excellently following smart play from Foxes' summer signing James Maddison in the 11th minute. Iheanacho told how his natural instincts kicked in to make sure the ball hit the back of the net.

He said: "It was a scramble with Madders (James Maddison) and then the ball bounced out and dropped to me so I finished it."

'It's going to be a good game'

Claude Puel's men have only one pre-season game remaining against LOSC Lille before their first competitive fixture against Manchester United next Friday.

Iheanacho suggested that focus is already firmly on getting a positive result out of the clash with Jose Mourinho's Red Devils.

He said: “I think it’s going to be a good game but we need to keep working hard and make sure we get the goals.”