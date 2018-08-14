QPR striker Conor Washington keen to impress against former club Peterborough in Carabao Cup clash

Queens Park Rangers striker Conor Washington is keen to impress against his former side in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Steve McClaren's Rangers will host League One hopefuls Peterborough United in the First Round of the Carabao Cup, and Washington is looking to perform against the club he made 92 appearances for before his to Loftus Road in January 2016.

The Northern Ireland international scored 32 goals in his three seasons at Peterborough but has only managed 13 in his 88 appearances for Rangers.

Speaking to the QPR club website, Washington has expressed his excitement at the opportunity of playing against his former club and is looking to get back in McClaren's starting XI in the Championship.

“I don’t think that anyone’s position is safe right now, the manager has made that clear. Until a striker takes things by the scruff of the neck and starts scoring goals, I think that’ll continue to be the case," said the striker.

“It would be an opportunity for me and if I get it (against Peterborough), hopefully, I can take it.

"I’ve really enjoyed working with the gaffer, John Eustace and Matt Gardiner – they’ve been brilliant to work under.”

Looking at the old club

Now managed by former Rotherham boss, Steve Evans, Posh have spent big this summer transfer window and are pushing towards a promotion season.

Washington told the QPR club website how drastic the changes have been at United since his departure, saying that they're 'really going for it' this season.

The striker added: “They’ve signed several players and I don’t think that League One looks as strong as it was in previous seasons, with the likes of Wigan and Blackburn coming out of it.

"The chairman (Darragh MacAnthony) has obviously looked at it and decided that this is the year they really want to go for it.

He concluded: “They’ve made some good signings and they’ve made a good start. It’ll be interesting to see how they get on."