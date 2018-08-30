Leicester City to clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers in Carabao Cup third round

Leicester City have been given an away clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Claude Puel's Foxes will travel to Molineux having reached the current round of the competition with a 4-0 thumping of Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town at the King Power Stadium in midweek. The tie is set to be played on the week commencing the 24th of September.

Top-flight rivals

The match will see the Foxes come up against Nuno Espirito Santo's men for the second time this season. The two clashed in only the second game of the Premier League season this year with Leicester running out 2-0 winners courtesy of an own goal from Matt Doherty and a strike from James Maddison.

Jamie Vardy given a straight red card in that game for a crunching challenge on Doherty in the second-half.

The game will also be the first time that the two have met in the League Cup, although they have met on seven occasions in the FA Cup in which the Foxes have only managed to win once.

Cup pedigree

Leicester will be looking to add to their three previous successes in the competition. First lifting the trophy in 1964, the East-Midlanders have won the League Cup on a further two occasions - in 1997 and 2000.

Puel's troops managed to reach the quarter-finals last year as they eliminated Sheffield United, Liverpool and Leeds United before falling to Manchester City on penalties. The Foxes have not managed to get beyond the last eight since their most recent success in 2000.

Meanwhile, Wolves head into the game having lifted the League Cup on two occasions. They last won the trophy 38 years ago in 1980 with their prior triumph coming six years previous in 1974. The West Midlanders were also ousted by the Citizens on penalties last season as they reached round four.

The club have not gone beyond the fourth round of the competition since 1996.