Leicester City vs Southampton Preview: Foxes look to progress in cup

-Leicester City host Southampton on Tuesday night as they look to progress to the next round of the Carabao Cup.

The winner of the match will be awarded with a quarter-final meeting with Manchester City at home.

The Foxes come into the game off of the back of a 1-1 draw with Brighton while the Saints look to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat to Claudio Ranieri's Fulham.

Key Battle

Jamie Vardy scored his first goal since September at the weekend and will be looking to add his second in two games against the Saints to back up his performance that earned Leicester a point against Brighton.

Standing in his way is Wesley Hoedt who sits at the heart of the Southampton defence. Hoedt will be hoping to have more joy than the last time the two sides met after he conceded a stoppage time goal to lose the match 2-1.

What happened the last time the two teams met?

The Foxes came back from behind the last time the two sides met to win 2-1 at St Mary's Stadium in August.

Ryan Bertand opened the scoring for the hosts in the 52nd minute only for Leicester to reply quickly in the 56th minute through Demarai Gray.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg received his second yellow card in the 77th minute for diving in the penalty area and Leicester took full advantage of the extra man by scoring a 92nd minute winner through Harry Maguire's 25-yard strike.

Embed from Getty Images

Team news

Harry Maguire, Daniel Amartey and Rachid Ghezzal have been ruled out of the match with injury while James Maddison serves a one match suspension after his two yellow cards against Brighton on Saturday. Vicente Iborra remains a doubt for the match after he limped off on the weekend.

Ryan Bertand is free to come back into the Saints side after serving his one match ban while Danny Ings and Shane Long are both injury doubts.

Predicted lineups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Periera, Evans, Morgan, Chilwell; Mendy, N'Didi; Gray, Iheanacho, Albrighton; Vardy

Southampton: McCarthy, Cedric, Stevens, Hoedt, Bertrand; Lemina, Hojbjerg; Elyounoussi, Armstong, Redmond; Austin

Managers' thoughts

Claude Puel has stated the importance of the cup tie as he provided an update to Leicester's website, LCFC.com. He stated: "The cup is important for this squad, important for the Club, and it’s important to carry on because we may achieve something at the end of the season."

He added: "We will give our best like every time and we have to manage all the difficulties."

Mark Hughes has acknowledged the fact that the game was rescheduled after the tragic events that led to the passing of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha during a pre-match interview. He stated: "Clearly, Leicester are still dealing with the tragic loss of their owner. I'd imagine there's still a lot of emotion around every game they play."

He concluded: "We will have to deal with that in our own way, along with being respectful to them as well."