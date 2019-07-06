Morata leaves Chelsea in £50 million deal for Atletico Madrid 

Alvaro Morata swapped Chelsea for Atletico Madrid in a £50 million deal that will commence ahead of the 2020/21 season. The Spaniard will spend the upcoming season on loan at Los Rojiblancos and wear the number nine shirt.

Morata spent the second half of the season on loan at Atletico having struggled to hit the floor running under Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.

However, having enjoyed his stay at the Wanda Metropolitano, Morata has made the switch permanent.

Club Statement

Atletico's statement confirming the move read: 'Atlético de Madrid and Chelsea FC have reached an agreement over the transfer of Álvaro Morata from July 1, 2020.

'The Spanish striker will play at our club on loan this season, as was agreed when he joined Atlético de Madrid in the January transfer window, and the move will become permanent at the beginning of the 2020-21 season.'

The switch

The Madrid born striker was the Blues record signing when he signed for £60 million from Real Madrid on a five-year deal in July 2017. An aurora of anticipation was formed over the new signing and kickstarted his career in South West London.

An electric start at Chelsea saw Morata score six goals in his first six Premier League games with two assists to his name. A hamstring and a series of back injuries later and the striker could not reach the same heights.

The Spanish striker struggled to find veins of form and consistency inside the first half of the season with Chelsea. It was not too soon until Blues fans started doubting his ability. Morata scored nine goals in 24 games for the blues - five of which came in the Premier League.

January could not have come quicker for the Spaniard and he was sent on loan until the end of the season with Atletico. Diego Simeone welcomed the 26-year-old with open arms who went onto score six times in 15 LaLiga games.

A new era for Atletico

A club famed for its world-class strike force has got a new look. A new era has begun. Atletico signed Joao Felix for £113 million from Benfica with the Portuguese teenager receiving the number seven shirt previously worn by Antoine Griezmann.

With Morata added to Simeone's armoury the Spanish giants will be a force to be reckoned with should Frank Lampard face them in the Champions League.