Frank Lampard's potential starting XI for Chelsea's trip to Manchester United

Frank Lampard was appointed as the Blues boss on the 4 July and wasted no time in implementing his ideas during the squad’s pre-season tour in Ireland, even lacing up his boots and getting involved in the training.

The Premier League winner had 34 players to observe whilst away, several of those returning from loan spells or stepping up from the youth sides, leaving Lampard plenty to ponder.

A mouth-watering clash awaits Chelsea on the opening day of the league campaign, as they travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

VAVEL have taken a look at the potential line-up Lampard could wield against the Reds in just over a months time.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

During his days in charge of Derby, Lampard switched between a 4-2-3-1 and a 4-3-3 formation, often deploying his wide players as inside forwards, with the width coming from his full backs.

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga

The world’s most expensive keeper was brought to Chelsea by Maurizio Sarri last season and had a decent maiden spell in England.

Kepa Arrizabalaga kept 14 clean sheets in the league, missing just two games as he confirmed himself as Chelsea's number one, a certain outcome for the foreseeable future. Comfortable with the ball at his feet, Kepa will fit nicely into Lampard's 'build from the back' mantra.

Right-back: Cesar Azpilicueta

After the departure of Gary Cahill, Cesar Azpilicueta now takes the mantel of the clubs longest senior servant, plus acquired the captain’s armband on a permanent basis.

Lampard had the pace and skill of Jaden Bogle at Derby on the right, but now has a more reliable defence option in Azpilicueta who is more than comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Centre-back: Fikayo Tomori

Despite not yet joining up with Chelsea in pre-season, it would be a shock if Lampard did not re-ignite the relationship with a player who performed so well for him at Derby.

Fikayo Tomori demonstrated his talent whilst in the Championship and looked more than prepared to step up a level, wielding confidence beyond his young years that has cemented him as an England U21 international.

Centre-back: David Luiz

For Tomori to thrive, however, he needed an experienced campaigner beside him, his partnership with Richard Keogh at Derby the prime example.

Centre-backs are now limited at Chelsea, meaning David Luiz is likely to be the experienced figure required. The barmy Brazilian had an effective campaign last term, part of a Blues backline that conceded just 39 league goals. He and Tomori enjoyed having possession of the ball, just the combination Lampard requires.

Left-back: Marcos Alonso

Scott Malone was first choice left-back for the Rams under Lampard and the Scotsmen shares similar qualities with his Spanish counterpart: neither are blessed for pace; both prefer to attack rather than defend and can deliver telling balls into the box.

After two years of owning the left side, Marcos Alonso came under fire for his position, as Sarri gave meaningful game time to Emerson whilst Alonso came under question. Lampard may favour Alonso in the big fixtures against the likes of United, but don't be shocked if Emerson emerges into his plans.

Centre-midfield: Jorginho

So much was said about Jorginho and his role in the Chelsea team last term, mainly from a critical standpoint. His lack of defensive nous was a worry, especially as he displaced arguably the best player in world football from that spot.

That being said, his quality and calmness on the ball cannot be questioned as he was the hub of many Chelsea attack; Lampard will require that focal point if his side are to dominate matches.

Centre-midfield: N'Golo Kante

Sarri's largest critique came from his decision not to field N'Golo Kante in front of the back four, a role he has preserved since gracing English soil, instead of moving the Frenchman further afield.

It will be music to Chelsea fans ears that Lampard will undoubtedly move Kante back into his preferred position and as a former midfielder himself, he will be aware of the importance of controlling the game from the middle of the park.

Right-attacking midfield: Willian

Unlike many who have come before him in the Chelsea dugout, Lampard will allow youth their chance as he so often did at Derby. Yet Willian, at 30 years old, still plays like a man just turning 20.

Eden Hazard's absence will be seismic, with the player closest in comparison being Willian, due to being able to beat a man from virtually a standstill. He can also be just as creative as the departed Belgian; no player made more key passes in last season Europa League than Willian (37), as the Blues went on to win the competition.

Central-attacking midfield: Mason Mount

Like Tomori’s inclusion, it would surprise nobody if Mason Mount found his way into the Chelsea team after forming such a strong bond with Lampard at Derby.

Mount acted as the Rams creative influence, making the highest number of key passes (71) and attempted the second most shots (96), proving his intent to attack. Mount is effective in tight spaces, allowing Chelsea to play intricate football in between opponent’s defence and midfield.

Left-attacking midfield: Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic became the only permanent signing Lampard has at his disposal after the American joined from Borussia Dortmund in January for £58 million, before being loaned back to the German side until the summer.

Now officially a Blue, much is expected of the youngest person to ever captain the USA national side. Much like Willian and Mount, Pulisic can wield pace and skill, the three being easily interchangeable to allow for flowing moves going forward.

Striker: Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham's long-awaited chance to impress in the Premier League seems finally here and rightly so after his recent 25 goal haul for Aston Villa.

With only Olivier Giroud fighting for the main striking role, Abraham should be quietly confident of leading the line and with such creativity in behind him, its likely he'll have plenty of chances to open his senior account for his boyhood club.