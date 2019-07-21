Chelsea's Kurt Zouma ready to force through Everton transfer 

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma is set to hand in a transfer request to try and force through a move to Everton.

Zouma, 24, is currently in Japan with the Blues, and featured in their recent 1-0 loss to Kawasaki Frontale.

The 24-year-old despite featuring heavily on the Chelsea's tour so far, is worried that he will be playing second fiddle for the majority of next season to David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger.

The French International spent the last two seasons out on loan - last season at Everton and the season before at Stoke.

The centre-back impressed heavily at Everton and as a result, Marco Silva is keen to make his move permanent to Merseyside this summer.

'The Situation at Chelsea doesn't help us'

Speaking at the end of last season, Toffees boss Silva spoke about the importance of Zouma to his plans next season, but the Portuguese manager admitted that doing a deal with Chelsea in their current transfer ban situation will not be easy.

He said: “It is not something in my hands.

“The situation at Chelsea doesn't help us, but let's see what we can do.

"I am sure we will do everything we can because he will be a key player for us.”

'He's a Chelsea player and I want him'

Frank Lampard has spoken more recently about the Frenchman, and has warned the Chelsea board against selling him this summer.

"In terms of Kurt Zouma, he’s a very good defender for us, very good player, very good person and professional," said Lampard.

"I want him here, simple as that.

"We are competitive with the centre-backs we have in the team and he had a very good season at Everton and I can understand why they want him.

"[But], he’s a Chelsea player and I want him."