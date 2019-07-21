Chelsea reject £20 million Reece James bid from Crystal Palace

Chelsea have reportedly rejected a bid of around £20 million pounds from Crystal Palace for highly-rated right-back Reece James.

Reece James, 19, is likely to feature heavily in Frank Lampard's squad next season after highly impressing on his loan spell last season at Wigan Athletic.

The 19-year-old's impressive loan spell last season has led to Crystal Palace expressing a high interest in signing the highly-rated defender this summer, as per the Daily Star.

The Eagles are looking to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka who has left and joined Manchester United.

However, they have been setback a massive blow in their pursuit of English right-back James, after it was reported today that Chelsea have rejected a bid of around £20 million for the defender from the Eagles and have also insisted that he is not for sale.

Injury has hampered the defenders pre-season

Frank Lampard has challenged his young players to stake a claim for a first-team place during pre-season but James has been unable to impress after suffering an ankle injury last month.

James sustained ligament damage while playing for England U20s against Chile in the Toulon tournament in June and had to undergo surgery to rectify the problem.

It means that he will miss the start of the season, although Chelsea are hopeful that he will be available for selection again in September.

High hopes for Reece

Reece James has been touted by many to be the next Trent Alexander- Arnold.

The English youth international is tipped to challenge Cesar Azpilicueta for the right-back spot next season.