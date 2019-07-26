Opinion: Mason Mount forged to flourish under Frank Lampard

His rise to fame is yet to hit dizzying heights, however, Mason Mount's exposition to the world is gradually growing, Frank Lampard the orchestra of his development.

Signing a new contract to keep the mercurial midfielder at Chelsea for another five years was just one of many hints of how much faith Lampard has in his young prodigy.

Therefore, Mount will finally enter his first senior season for the club he joined when he was nine years old.

Following an extremely promising pre-season, the 20-year-old looks very well set to take on the challenge of the Premier League

Favourite of Frank

"We know Mason is part of the first-team squad this year, and it’s time for him", were the glowing words Lampard recently echoed to the Chelsea website, after his side's defeat to Kawaski Frontale.

This was a compliment to Mount's standout performances across Chelsea's dress rehearsal fixtures before they kick off competitive action.

Mount has featured heavily in Lampard's squad selection, repaying his managers assurance by scoring three goals thus far whilst adding fine display in the victory against La Liga Champions, Barcelona.

And it was clear even before his fabled move back to Stamford Bridge that Lampard had a soft spot Mount when he loaned him from Chelsea to Derby County during his foremost season in the dugout.

In all, Mount made 44 appearances across all competitions, scoring 11 goals as the Rams were a playoff final away from returning to the first division; if he is to replicate anything remotely close to that form, Lampard's intuition will have paid off.

Pondering his position

During the pairs time at Derby together, Lampard often deployed Mount in behind the striker as his creative cog, where the majority of his goal contributions occurred.

His ability to link play between the midfield and attack threw shades of how Lampard used to function, just one of the many reasons he became one of the unprecedented greats.

Arguably Lampard's trademark trait was his unerring act of arriving in the box at just the right moment, like a predatory striker.

Mount had clearly been taking lessons, as this has certainly begun to creep into the game, his goal against Leeds United in the play-off semi-final being a perfect example.

His current role at the Blues has not yet been earmarked, which is to be expected as Lampard fiddles around with various combinations for his XI. He has been deployed in that familiar central role in a 4-2-3-1, the right side of a diamond midfield and part of a flat 4-4-2, all delivered with energy-less ease.

The ingenuity that Mount can provide will be a welcome addition to the Blues due to the departure of their go-to man for inspiration.

Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid means Chelsea are without his talismanic 16 goals and 15 assists that almost single handily secured their Champions League spot.

In stark comparison, his closest rival for providing goals was Willian (six assists) and then defender, Cesar Azpilicueta (five assists).

Learning from loan life

Like so many who have risen through Chelsea's esteemed academy system, Mounts journey into the elite level of football had to take a longer loan route instead of breaking instantly into the first team.

Despite securing UEFA League Cup and consecutive Youth Cups with the under-18s, the powers above felt it necessary he gains further experience away from his place of birth, sending him off to Holland with Vitesse in 2017/18.

This turned out to be a career-defining move, as Mount earned many plaudits for his work.

14 goals aided Vitesse in their bid to qualify for the Europa League, having already featured in that tournament earlier in the term.

So much so, he was named the clubs' Young Player of the Year and even trained with the England squad in preparation for the World Cup, which he was not part off.

As is well-documented, his stint in the Eredivisie was followed by a spell in the EFL Championship, further honing his talented skill set.

A fast-paced, aggressive league, Mount coped impeccably with his often-older opposition, unphased by having to adapt to another style of football.

A combination of plying your trade in a foreign country and an understanding of the English game should only favour Mount as he gears up to face some of the world’s elite acquisitions.