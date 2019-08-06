Burnley fail in £8million bid for Middlesbrough's Dael Fry

Burnley have had an £8million bid for centre-back Dael Fry rejected by Middlesbrough, according to Sky Sports.

It is unclear how far short of Boro's valuation the offer falls, but given the promise surrounding the 21-year-old, it is likely they will return with a prohibitive price tag.

Fry has been with the club for 13 years, making 67 appearances since breaking into the senior set-up during the 2015/16 season.

He has not featured in the Premier League, having spent time on loan at Rotherham when Boro were in the top flight in 2016/17.

But he enjoyed more involvement than ever last term and has clearly the caught eye of the Clarets.

He has played for England at every level from the U17s to U21s.

A Tarkowski replacement?

It might be suggested that Burnley are targeting with Fry with a view to filling the void left by James Tarkowski's possible departure.

Tarkowski has been strongly linked with a move to Leicester City following Harry Maguire's switch to Manchester United.

However, the Foxes may choose to look elsewhere in the closing days of the transfer window.

Sky Sports report that Brendan Rodgers' side would prefer to bring in a centre-half on loan because they do not believe there is value in the current market.

They have been put off by Burnley's insistence on a fee above £40million.

Filling a different vacancy?

Instead, Fry might be signed with a view to maintaining defensive strength-in-depth, with Kevin Long thought to be the subject of interest from the Championship.

Stoke City and Nottingham Forest have been linked with the Irishman.

Dyche wants to ensure starting pair Tarkowski and Ben Mee are pushed by strong competition.

Funds appear to be available, with less than £15million spent so far on the signings of Jay Rodriguez, Erik Pieters and Bailey Peacock-Farrell.