Burnley make Danny Drinkwater enquiry

Burnley have enquired about the possibility of a loan move for out-of-favour Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater, according to Sky Sports.

New manager Frank Lampard is thought to be open to allowing Drinkwater to leave in search of gametime.

Burnley could face competition from Premier League rivals Watford and Brighton, named as interested parties by the Evening Standard.

Moreover, there are concerns that Drinkwater's £100,000-a-week wages will prevent a deal from being struck.

An alternative arrangement, which could see Chelsea contribute to the payments, will have to be reached.

Frozen out at the Bridge

Drinkwater came through the Manchester United youth set-up but, after four loan moves, including one to Watford when Sean Dyche was assistant manager, he joined Leicester City in 2012.

He would go on to play a key role in the Foxes' extraordinary title success in 2015/16, off the back of which he earned a £35million move to Chelsea.

He made 22 appearances in his first season, but only 12 of those came in the Premier League.

Then, under Maurizio Sarri, he was restricted to a solitary run-out in the season-opening Community Shield.

Drinkwater finds himself way down the pecking order even after another change of management.

Busy 24 hours for Burnley?

With the likes of Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork and Jeff Hendrick at his disposal, Dyche may not consider this particular deal essential.

It remains to be seen how this, and other possible moves, progress on Transfer Deadline Day.

Burnley had an £8million bid for Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry rejected earlier in the week, and so may return with a higher offer.

Their most important objective will be ensuring James Tarkowski, a Leicester target, stays put.