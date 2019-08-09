Nathan Ake could make switch back to Chelsea in January

The Telegraph has reported that Chelsea will make a move for Nathan Ake by triggering a buy-back clause in the Dutchman’s contract should Frank Lampard want to strengthen his side in light of David Luiz’s departure.

The Blues are currently under a transfer ban but it is believed it will be lifted for the January transfer window.

Chelsea signed Ake in 2011 from Feyenoord for £720k and spent numerous periods on loan with the likes of Reading, Watford and AFC Bournemouth.

It was is time with the Cherries in 2016 where he impressed under Eddie Howe and was consequently recalled. The 24-year-old finished the remainder of season for the Blues but signed for Bournemouth on a permanent deal in July 2017.

The Blues had agreed on a deal with the Cherries that implemented a £40million buy-back clause. This happens to be £35million less than the most recent evaluation by Bournemouth.

The Blues and the Cherries

Ake showcased his versatility as a defensive midfielder and as a centre-half to the end of the 2016/17 under Antonio Conte with a 100% win rate.

However, the Dutch defender initially struggled for game time at Chelsea. He made just 17 appearances spanning over six years (five of which were in the 2016/17 season) and averaged only 54 minutes a game.

The Dutch international reaped the fruits for his labour and returned to Bournemouth for a club-record fee of £20million.

Since his permanent arrival at Dean Court, Ake has featured in every Premier League game scoring six goals.

Chelsea options at centre-half

Lampard has been left with a choice of four centre-halves since the departure of Luiz to Arsenal on transfer deadline day: Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori.

Tomori impressed on loan under Lampard at Derby County last season and initially looked to find a loan move in the Premier League due to competition for places.

Due to the departure of Luiz and injury of Rudiger, Tomori has retained and looks in line to earn a new contract.

Should Lampard choose to strengthen his squad in January subject to the ongoing transfer ban appeals, Ake could return to Stamford Bridge.