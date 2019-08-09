Which Chelsea players are out on loan this season?

This season Chelsea have sent out 13 youngsters across the globe from League Two sides to Champions League competitors.

The Blues are world renown for their loan system with the aim to prepare future stars for the first team.

Their system has produced a number of first team players such as Andreas Christensen, but has also lost prospects such as Romelu Lukaku.

Here are the 13 Chelsea loanees who have been sent out for the season.

Danny Drinkwater

Danny Drinkwater joined Chelsea for £35million from Leicester City in 2017 but has failed to cement a place in the Blues' starting eleven.

The 29-year-old is in search of game time and has joined Burnley on loan until January.

Izzy Brown

Izzy Brown has joined Luton Town for the entirety of the season as the Hatters look to retain Championship status.

The 22-year-old has spent previous loan periods at Leeds, Brighton, Huddersfield, Rotherham and Vitesse Arnhem.

Ethan Ampadu

The Welsh international has joined RB Leipzig on a season-long loan.

The German club are notorious for their youth development and have taken the likes of Emile Smith-Rowe and Ademola Lookman on loan in the past, signing the latter permanently.

Josh Grant

Former Chelsea U23 captain Josh Grant has signed for Plymouth Argyle on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old centre-half impressed at the back end of last season on loan at Yeovil Town.

Jacob Maddox

Jacob Maddox has joined Tranmere Rovers on a season-long loan as he looks to further his development.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Cheltenham Town in League Two.

Trevoh Chalobah

Brother of former Blue Nathanial Chalobah, Trevoh Chalobah has taken the next step in his career and joined Huddersfield on loan.

The U19 European Championships champion impressed while on loan last season at Ipswich.

Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher was awarded Academy Player of the Year at Chelsea last season and gained attention from newly Championship promoted Charlton Athletic.

Gallagher has joined the Addicks on a season-long loan.

Dujon Sterling

Following in the footsteps on ex-Wigan Athletic Chelsea loanee Reece James, Dujon Sterling has joined the Latics on loan for the season.

He ended last season as starting right-back at Coventry City, and impressed at the Ricoh Arena.

Matt Miazga

The USA international joined Chelsea from New York Red Bulls for £4 million in 2016.

Matt Miazga has spent periods on loan in the past with Vitesse, Nantes and Reading.

The 24-year-old has returned to the latter on loan for the remainder of the season.

Lewis Baker

Lewis Baker has joined Fortuna Dussdeldorf on a season-long loan having spent last season on loan at Leeds and Reading.

The 24-year-old has been on loan now to seven different clubs in his career.

Jake Clarke-Salter

Jake Clarke-Salter has joined Birmingham City on loan for the season.

The seasoned England youth international spent last season on loan at Vitesse.

Luke McCormick

Luke McCormick has been sent out on his first season on loan to Shrewsbury Town.

The young midfielder has had numerous successful years with the academy winning the Youth League.

Charly Musonda

Charly Musonda’s loan to Vitesse was cut short due to a knee injury.

However, the young Belgian has been given a second chance to prove himself in the Eredisive at Vitesse.

Ike Ugbo

The young striker is on loan at Roda JC playing in the Dutch second division, Eerste Divisie.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Scunthorpe United before returning in January.

Mario Pasalic

Mario Pasalic joined Chelsea for £2.25million in 2014 form Hajduk Spirit and was immediately sent on loan to Elche CF.

Since his first loan to Elche, the Croatian has had loans with Monaco, AC Milan and Spartak Moscow.

The 24-year-old has been sent on loan for the season to Italian outfit Atalanta for the second season running.

