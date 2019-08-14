Tottenham Hotspur Women sign goalscorer Kit Graham from Charlton Athletic

Tottenham Hotspur have signed goalscorer Kit Graham from the Charlton Athletic, the club announced on Wednesday.

The deal comes with some controversy, but Graham told the Tottenham Hotspur website that she is "excited to join such an ambitious club and am really grateful for the opportunity."

Graham could prove to make a sizeable difference for the club in their inaugural WSL season, and now has the chance for her to prove herself on the biggest stage of women’s football. She is rated highly by Charlton Athletic fans, and has been an extremely important player for the Addicks in her past years playing for the club.

"I want to be an important player in this squad," Graham said, "and hopefully help the team get to where they want to be."

"This is such a huge step for me personally to play for this team in the WSL. I’m excited to get going and help make history with this club.”

A cause of controversy

Kit’s move has sparked a lot of interest, as she left Charlton Athletic whilst still under a contract at the club. This has, of course, left a sour feeling with not only the club but also the team's loyal fanbase.

The club have said that they are "considering the appropriate course of action" on the matter, and this leaves the question of whether there should have been more done prior to this.

Ordinarily, a player's contract would at a minimum be terminated to allow for a move to another club, but in this case, Charlton have lost one of their stronger players for no financial compensation.

Graham's past

The 23-year-old has played at Charlton Athletic for fourteen years, first signing when she was only nine years old. Kit has come under the radar of bigger clubs previously, as she has netted in over two-hundred goals for the Addicks before her move.

At the age of 21 and in the 2017/18 season, she scored an incredible 47 goals in 35 games for Charlton in a year in which her side found promotion from the FA Women’s Premier League Southern Division to the FA Women’s Championship.

Last year, Charlton finished third in the championship, only five points behind Tottenham Hotspur who won promotion to the Women’s Super League by finishing in second place. The forward also impressed highly in her first season in the Championship, scoring 16 in 19 appearances and being named the league’s Player’s Player of the year.

She has now earned herself a place playing in a fully professional division in the FA WSL, already having made appearances for Tottenham Hotspur during pre-season.