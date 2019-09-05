Christian Pulisic praises Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has praised Frank Lampard for helping him settle into life at Chelsea following his ‘incredible’ move from Borussia Dortmund.

Pulisic signed for Chelsea in a £58 million deal in January, and was loaned back to Dortmund for the rest of last season, before joining up with his new club this summer.

The 20-year-old became having become the youngest ever captain of the USA international team, made his debut off the bench in Chelsea's 4-0 loss to Manchester United in the Premier League.

Since the thrashing at Old Trafford, Pulisic has started the last three games for the Blues in the Premier League.

The so called 'Captain America' has started life in London on the right foot, notching two assists in those games in Lampard's new-look side.

In regards to his new life at the West-Londoners and why he's settled in so well in the early stages of his career at Chelsea, the American pointed to Lampard as one of the main reasons that he's settled in well at the club.

He told the Evening Standard: "It's amazing. I mean, it's everything I hoped it would be and more.

"Franks's a great guy and he's helped me so much and he understands where I'm coming from and he's done a really good job and helped me, teaching us, especially alot of the younger guys on the team."

Pulisic comparison to Lozano on the International Break

The 20-year-old is on international duty with the USA, as they prepare to face Mexico in a friendly on Saturday.

Pulisic is argued to be the best player for the USA, whereas Lozano is argued to be Mexico's best player.

Asked whether he had the edge on Mexico forward Hirving Lozano, Pulisic replied: "I'm not going to give you like an Ibra answer here!

"I'll never be comfortable. I don't like being in front of cameras. I'm still getting used to it, I guess."

Christian Pulisic could next be in action for Chelsea when they face Wolves at Molineux after the international break.