Chelsea on international duty

Mason Mount, Ross Barkley & Trevoh Chalobah (England)

Gareth Southgate may have ditched the waistcoat that performed wonders at the World Cup last summer, but his England team have not parted ways with the formula that made the country connect with their national side once again.

A routine 4-0 win at Wembley against Bulgaria was followed by a topsy turvy evening against Kosovo, the Three Lions prevailing 5-3 victors, with Harry Kane missing a penalty. England are now undefeated from their four Group A games with maximum points.

Ross Barkley began both ties and it was his bursting run that allowed Kane the chance to convert his third spot kick in as many games, which he failed to do so. Mason Mount made his senior England debut with 20 minutes remaining against Bulgaria before another cameo in the following fixture, replacing Barkley.

Trevoh Chalobah also celebrated a pair of wins for Aidy Boothyrod's U21s, an unused substitute in the 3-1 win in Turkey and a starting role as England beat Kosovo 2-0.

Emerson & Jorginho (Italy)

Roberto Mancini can do no wrong in charge of the beaten Euro 2012 finalists as Italy maintain their perfect record in Group J.

Both Emerson and Jorginho started as the Auzzrri eased past Armenia 3-1- facing a tougher test against Finland - yet prevailed as 2-1 winners.

It was a mixed bag for the Chelsea duo in Finland on Sunday; Emerson was forced off through injury within ten minutes, whilst Jorginho netted the winning penalty after Norwich City's Teemu Pukki had leveled for the Scandinavian's.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Spain)

Similar to Italy, Spain have swept aside everything before them as they tower at the top of Group F, winning all six of their matches thus far.

Kepa Arrizabalaga continued as Roberto Moreno's main 'keeper as ten-man Spain edged past Romania 2-1-the Blues No.1 became the hero with a late save to preserve La Rojo's slender lead.

Manchester United's David De Gea was given the nod in the more straight forward 4-0 walkover of the Faroe Islands.

Andreas Christensen (Denmark)

Denmark are also yet to be dented in their quest to be crowned European Champions for the first time since 1992.

Andreas Christensen played every minute of the Dane's double clean sheets, firstly a 6-0 drubbing of Gibraltar then held to a stalemate away to Georgia.

Michy Batshuayi (Belgium)

The world's top ranked side continued to cruise past any opposition before them with a pair of 4-0 wins, giving their Group I status an impressive reading: P6, W6, GF 19, GA 1.

Often deployed in a cameo role, Michy Batshuayi took advantage of his rare start against San Marino, converting two penalties and lasting the entirety of the match.

He returned to his normal role on the subs bench to watch Roberto Martinez's men take apart Scotland.

Christian Pulisic

Only pride was on the line for Christian Pulisic and the USA in their pair of friendly matches.

Chelsea's newest recruit began in the 3-0 humbling at the hands of Mexico, only to be sent back to Stamford Bridge by manager Gregg Berhalter, who felt it more important for Pulisic to integrate with his club mates over his national comrades.

Without their captain, USA held out a 1-1 draw with Uruguay, their final result before they embark on their CONCACAF Nations League qualifying group.