Willian interested in new Chelsea deal after six 'perfect' years at the club

Chelsea forward Willian interested in a new deal after six 'perfect' years at the club.

Willian, 31, has entered the last 12 months of his contract at Chelsea.

The West-Londoners have yet to offer Willian a contract extension, and he is free to talk to foreign clubs in January.

If the Blues do not offer Willian a contract extension, then he will become a free agent in the Summer.

There have been a number of clubs interested in Willian, with the most recent being Juventus and a reunion with former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

The likes of Barcelona and PSG have also been interested in signing the Brazilian in the past.

But he could decide to move to China or the USA or even back to Brazil if Chelsea don't offer him a contract extension.

However, the 31-year-old has made it clear where he wants his future to be.

'From my side, I want to stay,' Willian told the Evening Standard. 'I have one year left and I want to stay because I like to play for Chelsea.

'I love this club, I love to live in London and my family loves it here. I have been here six years already so everything is perfect for me. Of course [there is more I want to do at Chelsea], win the Champions League!

'I want to win more titles here, I want to play more games, to score more goals so everything that I can do, I will try hard to do.'

Willian's Chelsea career

Willian has made 296 appearances for Chelsea so far, scoring 52 goals while providing 53 assists.

He has featured in four of Chelsea's games this season but is yet to get on the scoresheet under Frank Lampard.

Since joining the west London club from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013, Willian has won the Premier League twice, an FA Cup, League Cup and the Europa League.

The Brazilians next involvement for the club could come in Chelsea's Champions League opener tomorrow night at home to managerless Valencia in Group H.