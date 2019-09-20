Chelsea vs Liverpool: The last five meetings 

Chelsea face Liverpool in their next Premier League game on Saturday at Stamford Bridge, and the overall head-to-head record bodes well for the visitors.

These two sides have met 182 times in all competitions, with the Reds beating the Blues on 77 occasions. There have been 42 draws between these two sides over the years, and the West Londoners have beaten the club from Merseyside 63 times.

Although the Reds have the better record and are currently one of the best teams in England, in the last five games Chelsea have held their own.

1. Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea (5-4 on penalties, UEFA Super Cup 2019)

The most recent meeting between these two sides came earlier this season in the Super Cup.

Last season, Liverpool won the Champions League and Chelsea won the Europa League and therefore met in the 2019 UEFA Super Cup final in Istanbul.

The Blues had the better of the first half, and went ahead deservedly through Olivier Giroud after he finished past Adrian from a tight angle.

Frank Lampard's side thought they'd scored a second before half-time, but Christian Pulisic was marginally offside as he received the ball before going on to score a wonderful solo goal. So the goal was chalked off, and that was the turning point of this game.

Liverpool came out a different animal in the second half and go the equaliser through Sadio Mane.

Chelsea somehow held on till extra time, but conceded in the fifth minute of extra time through a Mane wonder goal.

But the Blues found another gear and got a contentious penalty in the 101st minute through Tammy Abraham, who won the penalty.

The game went to penalties and every player from both sides scored until Chelsea's 5th and decisive penalty, which was missed by the young forward Abraham.

2. Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea (Premier League, 2018/19 season)

This Premier League match took place at the tail end of last season, and this was a must win match for the Blues, as any dropped points at this time could have led to Manchester City pulling way in the title race at the time.

These two sides had played each other at Anfield in the past when Liverpool were at the tail ends of a season in the 2013/14 season where Steven Gerrard's slip ultimately cost Liverpool the title that year to City.

However this result wasn't repeated on the day...

After a nervy first half in which both sides had chances, Liverpool went in front through a Mane header.

They then took a commanding two-nil lead through a Mohamed Salah screamer which ultimately calmed the nerves around Anfield.

Here is a reminder of Salah's goal.

Salah Goal vs Chelsea + LFC goal of the season. 18/19 pic.twitter.com/JpuxTxlbTo — - (@VintageSalah) July 25, 2019

Chelsea could have reignited those nerves though, but Eden Hazard spurned two great chances to get the Blues back in the game.

3. Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League, 2018/19 season)

This Premier League match took place in the early stages of last season and was a nervy affair opened up after Hazard put Chelsea in front.

For most of the game, it looked like Chelsea would hold out for a valuable 1-0 win, but Daniel Sturridge scored a wonder goal which earned Liverpool a valuable point on their travels.

Here is a reminder of that goal that earned Liverpool a point on this occasion.

Goal 4: Vs. Chelsea (September 2018)



A magnificent 89th minute shot against his former club earlier this season, it was this goal that Sturridge reminded us just how good a finisher he was.



Has since proved to be a vital goal. pic.twitter.com/oegWsJUMFj — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) May 11, 2019

4. Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea (Carabao Cup 2018/19 season)

In total these sides met three times last season. Twice in the League, but the first meeting was in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Both teams fielded weakened sides on the occasion, and that was shown in the quality of football displayed in the first-half of this match.

But the quality improved in the second half, and Liverpool took the lead through Sturridge.

The Blues looked like they were going to get knocked out as the game drew to a close, but Emerson reignited the contest as he finished from close range after a free kick.

Chelsea then completed the miraculous late comeback in the 85th minute, through a Hazard stunning solo goal which won the Blues the contest in the end.

Here is a reminder of that goal.

Eden Hazard’s absolutely unreal solo goal vs Liverpool is our 2018/19 Goal of the Season 🔥#CFCAwards19 pic.twitter.com/IczXuD2yuI — Chelsea FC USA (@ChelseaFCinUSA) May 10, 2019

5. Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool (Premier League 17/18 season)

On this occasion, this game was vital for Chelsea as they were aiming to stake a late claim for a top four place at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Liverpool came into this game on the back of a busy week. In the week leading up to this game, Jurgen Klopp's side played the second leg of their semi-final against Roma in the Champions League where they lost 4-2 on the night, but went through 7-6 on aggregate over the two legs.

The Anfield club came into this game the more fatigued of the two teams, as Chelsea were knocked out of the Champions League by the semi-final stage.

The fatigue factor did prove to be a true hypothesis in this game, as a leggy Liverpool side fell to defeat at Stamford Bridge through a Giroud header in the first-half.

Liverpool favourites for Sunday

Liverpool are clear favourites to pick up the three points this weekend as they look to pull further away from City at the top of the Premier League table.

Out of the five last meetings between these two sides, Chelsea have picked up two wins, whilst Liverpool also picked up two wins.

There has been one draw between these two sides in the last five meetings.

Despite Liverpool having the better head to head record, the recent head to head record is even.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top on Sunday...