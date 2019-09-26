Sean Dyche: Respect the prevailing emotion toward Tom Heaton

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has dismissed suggestions of an emotional reunion with former 'keeper Tom Heaton at Aston Villa this weekend.

Heaton made the move from Turf Moor over the summer for a fee of £8million.

Having played a key role in keeping Burnley in the top flight last term, he is now looking to help establish Villa as a Premier League outfit once again.

Heaton is bidding to keep out former team-mates Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood, who have six goals between them already, as Villa look for three points which will lift them out of the early bottom three.

He can once again pit himself against Nick Pope after their competition for the Burnley no.1 spot.

Heaton's Burnley history

It promises to be a memorable occasion for the 'keeper, who made more than four times as many league appearances for Burnley (188) as he has for any other club.

Heaton joined from Bristol City in the summer of 2013 as Dyche's first signing.

His impressive first season at the club ended in automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Their subsequent relegation was followed by an immediate return to the top flight, this time as champions.

And, with Heaton, who had earned a first England cap ahead of Euro 2016, conceding fewer goals than anybody else in the bottom half, they survived.

Injury blighted his 2017/18 campaign but he would regain his starting role midway through last season, and help inspire a crucial resurgence after a miserable run had cast their safety into doubt.

'Sentiment goes out of the window'

Dyche hailed Heaton as a 'brilliant servant' for the Clarets but stressed that all gratitude must be disregarded when the whistle sounds.

"I am pretty good at these sort of things as regards emotionally," he told the press, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"There will be no emotion during the game but before maximum respect for Tom on and off the pitch. Great fella - my first ever signing here of course for the grand total of zero. He has been a brilliant servant.

"After the game full of respect again but during it won't even cross my mind. It never does when I am playing against players we have had here.

"It never bothers me that sort of thing, other than tactically if you are looking at the different view point but not emotionally. I am sure he will know that!

"Full of respect and I am sure the group will be but during the game that will go out of the window because we want to win."

Burnley are eyeing a first away win of the season, their two victories thus far coming from clashes with Southampton and Norwich City at Turf Moor.