Aston Villa v Burnley: The last five meetings

Burnley travel to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa in the Premier League with high hopes of carrying momentum from their impressive performance against Norwich City.

The Clarets comfortably dispatched their relegation rivals Norwich last weekend when Chris Wood scored two goals in four mins to end a goal drought he had endured since the start of the season.

Villa almost matched their opponent's impressive win as they went 1-0 and 2-1 up against Arsenal last game week. John McGinn opened the scoring and Wesley put the Villans back in front but the Gunners fought back and won 3-2.

Both sides will be hoping that they can build on their recent performances on Saturday with Burnley hoping to continue on their recent upturn in fortune.

Here's a look at the recent history of the fixture.

5. Turf Moor, Premier League, Burnley 1-1 Aston Villa, November 2009

An in-form Burnley side lost out on three points thanks to Emile Heskey canceling out an early Steven Caldwell header in a draw back at Turf Moor in 2008.

Centre-back Caldwell headed home after just nine minutes from a Robbie Blake free-kick, outmuscling Richard Dunne in the process. Burnley dominated large periods of the game but they couldn't see out the win.

Heskey was brought on for Villa ten minutes before the end for Luke Young and it only took the former Liverpool man six minutes to make an impact.

Burnley keeper Brian Jensen failed to convincingly punch away a corner and James Milner's cross found Heskey who continued Villa's record of scoring in every game since their 2-0 defeat to Wigan on the opening day of the 2009/10 season.

4. Villa Park, Premier League, Aston Villa 5-2 Burnley, February 2010

It was the thriller at the Villa as Aston Villa improved from their draw with Burnley earlier in the season with a thumping victory over Burnley at Villa Park. Stewart Downing and Gabby Agbonlahor were some of the many scorers in this goal fest.

Burnley opened the scoring after just ten minutes through Steven Fletcher but Villa leveled just over 20 minutes later through Ashley Young's cross-shot goal.

The Clarets collapsed after half-time with Villa racing into a 5-1 lead in just 12 minutes. Downing scored a double in two minutes to give Villa a quickfire 3-1 lead with Downing converting from Young's pass and scoring with a deflected effort on goal.

Heskey got on the end of Agbonlahor's cross to make it 4-1 and Agbonlahor bundled the ball home before Martin Paterson scored a consolation goal for Burnley.

3. Villa Park, Carling Cup (League Cup), Aston Villa 2-1 Burnley, October 2010

Aston Villa's 10 men worked for 120 minutes to knock out Burnley in the last-16 of the League Cup. Substitute Heskey thought he had won the game for Villa in the 85th minute but Burnley equalised soon after through a Clark Carlisle header.

Another Villa substitute Downing scored six minutes after the restart to send Villa through to the quarter-finals. Downing smashed a long-range second before Marc Albrighton was sent off for an altercation with Wade Elliott.

Burnley had two late efforts from Tyrone Mears and Chris Iwelumo with Mear's shot and Iwelumo's header forcing great blocks from Brad Friedel and Carlos Cuellar to set up a nervy finish for Villa.

There were seven teams from the Premier League remaining in the competition that year with Ipswich Town the only second-tier team left.

2. Turf Moor, Premier League, Burnley 1-1 Aston Villa, November 2014

Burnley's run of wins was put to an end as they rescued a point against Aston Villa. Joe Cole opened the scoring shortly before half-time but Danny Ings canceled it out with a late penalty.

Villa were denied a first win in nine matches but Burnley couldn't continue their winning streak.

Cole scored for the away side with a poked shot past Tom Heaton. Graham Scott, refereeing his first top-flight game, awarded Burnley with a late penalty when Jores Okore hauled down Lukas Jutkiewicz in the box.

In-form Ings kept his cool to fire the ball home into the roof of the net and maintained Burnley's unbeaten run which was extended to three games.

Burnley remained 19th and level on points with 17th-placed Hull City but had a poorer goal difference. Aston Villa continued their struggle to find a win but still remained two points off the relegation zone in 16th.

1. Villa Park, Premier League, Aston Villa 0-1 Burnley, May 2015

Already-relegated Burnley ended the season with a victory over Aston Villa after an early Ings strike gave the Clarets a positive edge for their return to the Championship.

The striker, who was set to leave Turf Moor, nodded in Ashley Barnes' header across goal after just six minutes.

Tom Heaton kept Burnley ahead right until the end with some impressive saves against Charles N'Zogbia and Ashley Westwood. Aston Villa ended the season with eight defeats at home and they went into the FA Cup final off the back of two straight defeats.

Aston Villa would lose the final 4-0 to Arsenal continuing their miserable end to the 2014/15 season.