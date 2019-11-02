Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool Warm Down: Fabinho's importance underlined as Mane inspires late fightback

Liverpool maintained their unbeaten record in the Premier League campaign following a dramatic late turn around against Aston Villa, with goals from Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane enough to overturn Trezeguet’s first-half opener.

It was the latest statement of the winning mentality Jurgen Klopp has instilled at Anfield as his side fought back from the brink in a performance that was much more about resolve and determination than it was genuine on-the-field quality.

Aston Villa were the better side in the first-half, starting on the front foot much to the delight of a buoyant home crowd. Carving out chances down both flanks, the newly promoted outfit caused plenty of headaches in the Liverpool defence, with as many as four players free inside the box from an early Matt Targett cross.

Albeit failing to convert the golden chance, it marked the pattern of the first forty-five as Liverpool struggled to display any of their usual rhythm or creativity in the middle of the park.

Trezeguet’s eventual opener was nothing more than the home side deserved, placing Liverpool’s unbeaten record in a precarious position. However, a dramatic second-half turnaround, helped by the influential substitutions of Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would be the latest showcase of Jurgen Klopp’s mentality monsters.

A side that simply refuse to be beaten even when the odds seem stacked against them, it was a huge three points that ensured Liverpool remain six points clear at the Premier League summit, with Manchester City also battling back from behind against Southampton.

Fabinho’s importance underlined through Villa Park absence

The biggest talking point prior to kick-off was whether Jurgen Klopp could afford to risk starting Fabinho at the base of Liverpool’s midfield, with the Brazilian walking a disciplinary tightrope following a booking against Tottenham Hotspur last week. A yellow card on Saturday would have ruled him out of the upcoming clash with Manchester City next week; a risk that seemed all too great for Klopp.

In his absence, Adam Lallana was deployed in a deeper position as the No.6 alongside Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum – a role the former-Southampton man had performed in the Carabao Cup thriller against Arsenal in midweek. Unfortunately for Liverpool, it was very much a case of ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder’ in Fabinho’s case as Klopp’s midfield struggled to grapple control of a buoyant Villa side.

Indeed, all three midfielders were laboured in possession, succumbing the initiative to the home side as Dean Smith’s side cleverly wielded their way through the centre of the park via intricate one-twos.

Fabinho has been at the heart of Liverpool’s unbeaten run in the league thus far, making his mark at both ends of the field with a combative, aggressive style providing a blanket for the back-four while a proactive, forward-thinking approach in possession has seen him become a useful asset going forward. While Liverpool eventually got themselves over the line, Saturday’s performance illustrated just how influential he has become to Klopp’s side, and the glaring hole that arises in his absence.

VAR continues to steal the headlines following Firmino controversy

Had Roberto Firmino scored the exact same goal as his pinpoint finish just before the half-time interval, he would’ve been wielding away in celebration having drawn the Reds level.

Yet, the introduction of VAR deemed his strike to be marginally offside, marking the latest incident to spark controversy around the use of the technology and its finite margins.

Following the decision, the Premier League issued the following statement:

“Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino was flagged offside before putting the ball in the net against Aston Villa and the decision was confirmed by VAR. The red line signifies Firmino and was aligned to his armpit, which was marginally ahead of the last Villa defender”

The decision, which raised plenty of eyebrows across Villa Park, eptimised the current status of football under VAR’s watchful eye, with such decisions hindering the entertainment. Indeed, albeit falling under the right side of VAR on Saturday, Villa fans were quick to vocalise their thoughts.

They don’t stand alone either…

Reds show mentality traits yet again as they come back from brink

For so long, it looked as though Liverpool’s unbeaten record in the Premier League this season was going to come tumbling down. Playing far beneath their usual imperious standard, the Reds looked shaky in defence and lacked quality in the final ball to threat Heaton’s goal.

Yet, as they have proved time and time again this season, just when they look like they’re beaten, Klopp’s men rise to the occasion. They find a way to get the job done even when it looks impossible.

Such occasions are made for the big players, and Sadio Mane dually delivered at Liverpool’s time of need, picking out Andy Robertson at the back post with a lofted ball before guiding a delicate header into the far corner at the death to complete a dramatic turnaround.

They never make things easy for themselves, but Klopp’s side yet again found a way to get themselves over the line, remaining six points clear at the top of the table.