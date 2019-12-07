Manchester United Women vs Everton Women Preview: Who will come out on top in fifth v fourth?

Manchester United host Everton as they look to close the gap on the top three of the Women's Super League. This will be the first time the two sides meet in the league.

United will look to improve from last week's performance where they lost 3-2 to West Ham. Casey Stoney's side currently sit in fifth place in the WSL.

Their opponents Everton have played one less game compared to United, however sit one position above them in 4th place.

Everton boss, Willie Kirk, has been nominated for November manager of the month with his side currently on a three-match winning run in the league.

Previous Clashes

The last time the two sides met was in the FA Women's Continental League Cup. The fixture was played just over a month ago on the 3rd November.

It was United who were victorious when the two sides last met, Lauren James, Katie Zelem and Amy Turner all on the score sheet. However, Everton's forward player, Chloe Kelly, was sent off during the fixture.

Predicted Line-Up

United: Earps, A.Turner, McManus, M.Turner, Harris, Ladd, Zelem, Groenen, Hanson, James, Galton

Everton: Korpela, Turner, Van ES, George, Kaagman, Magill, Kelly, Morgan, Pike, Graham, Clemaron

Key Clash: Chloe Kelly vs Lauren James

The young Everton Striker, Kelly, has shown her eye for goal having netted four goals already this season. The striker has scored four goals in nine games and is a key player who has helped Everton to fourth in the table ahead of the clash against United.

The 18-year-old forward, James, has scored four in her last five appearances for the Manchester side. One of her last four goals came against Everton. James will look to use her speed and skills to give United an advantage.