Arsenal Women vs Reading Preview: Can the gunners extend their Continental Cup Record?

Arsenal come into the match with an almost perfect record from their 2019/20 season so far, only failing to win against Chelsea away and with a weakened side against Brighton in the group stages of the Continental Cup. Reading, who sit an impressive 4th in the Women’s Super League table, come into this match off the back of two wins in their last three games and will be boosted by the fact that Fara Williams has signed a new one year contract with the club. They also won five of their six group stage matches, including beat Chelsea away from home on penalties.

Previous Meetings

However, the Gunners still come into the match as strong favourites, having won their three previous games against the Royals including a 6-0 thrashing in their last match at Borehamwood but Reading will hope for a repeat of their stunning 2-1 win in 2017 as inspiration for Wednesday night. This competition is close to Arsenal’s heart, winning five of the eight editions of this competition, whereas Reading will be looking to make the semi finals for only the second time.

Team news

Beth Mead completed her comeback from injury at the weekend with 25 minutes under her belt and a goal to complete the 4-0 rout of Brighton and will be looking for more minutes on Wednesday before Arsenal’s matches against Chelsea and Manchester City in the coming weeks. Mead could find herself starting up front if Joe Montemurro decides to rest Vivianne Miedema, who has failed to score in her previous two games, ahead of those vital league games.

Molly Bartrip and Natasha Harding could be in line for starts for Kelly Chambers’ side, having played themselves into fitness from injury in their win at home to Birmingham at the weekend. Williams and Jade Moore will be looking to continue their good form in Reading’s industrious midfield and will need to both break up Arsenal’s dominant attack and also provide creativity moving forwards if Reading are to have any chance of success against the league leaders.



