Aston Villa vs Leicester City Preview: Foxes eye Carabao Cup final prize

The Carabao Cup final will be the prize for either Leicester City or Aston Villa as the two teams face off in the semi final second leg with the score level.

The Foxes will be looking for their third win in a row in all competitions when they take on a Villa side who are fresh from a vital victory against Watford in which Tyrone Mings clinched the game in the 95th minute.

The winner of the game will face either Manchester City or Manchester United in the final at Wembley on March 1.

Key Battle

These two players are often compared in the media as they ask who is better, James Maddison or Jack Grealish.

A game of this magnitude is the ideal platform for each player to prove themselves and as the creative sparks for both sides, it will be likely that both team's attacks will be controlled by Maddison and Grealish respectively.

With the tie all to play for, there will be an added responsibility for both playmakers to create chances and lead their teams into the final of the competition.

Last Meeting

The last meeting between the side came in the first leg of the Carabao Cup at the King Power Stadium, with goals from Frederic Guilbert and Kelechi Iheanacho setting up the tie in the second leg.

Leicester dominated the possession and had 21 shots compared to Villa's three, but the Villans' defence stood resolute and saves from Ørjan Nyland meant that there is all to play for.

Team News

Aston Villa have no new injury concerns to deal with. Keinan Davis has returned to training and will be available for selection. Mbwana Samatta could be given his first start for the club after his £10 million move.

Wilfred Ndidi is fit to start after a miraculous recovery after undergoing surgery on an injury sustained in training in early January. Nampalys Mendy and Wes Morgan will not be available for the game.

Jamie Vardy will be named in the Leicester squad after recovering from a glute related injury sustained in the 4-1 win against West Ham United.

Predicted Line-ups

Villa: Reina; Guilbert, Konsa, Mings, Hause, Targett; Douglas Luiz, Nakamba; Grealish, Samatta, Trezeguet.

Leicester: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Maddison, Ndidi, Tielemans; Barnes, Iheanacho, Perez.

Managers' Comments

When asked about the pride that he would feel if he led Villa out at Wembley in his pre-match press conference, Dean Smith stated: "I've said before, the football club has won this competition five times previous. It's got a great history. To go and get to a major domestic cup final in my first full season would be magnificent. We know, just how we were feeling last season with the play-off final, what a great place it is to go and the feel-good factor it brings."

He added: "I feel we've got that a little bit, that last-minute winner against Watford has given everyone a bit of a lift and a spring in everyone's step. The players are looking forward to it."

Speaking in his respective pre-match press conference, Brendan Rodgers gave his verdict on his oppenents and what his side will have to do in order to make it to their first final in 20 years.

"It’s a semi-final and it’s a huge opportunity for us. We played well there so we will have confidence.

"We know it’s going to be tight. They’ve had a couple of good results that will give them confidence. You’ve got to stay calm. There’s lots of emotions around these games.

"I don’t really see it as someone as favourite. It’s well balanced, at 1-1 with no away goals. We’re now relaxing and concentrating on the game."