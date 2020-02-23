Leicester 0-1 Manchester City: Late winner for City pushes them seven points clear of trailing Foxes

After starting the season well, Leicester City have been hit with a recent run of poor form, with draws to Chelsea and Wolves and a defeat to Aston Villa.

With Manchester City's side also being shaken after a threat to be banned from European football, Leicester looked to exploit their opponents and grab a home win, which would have narrowed their gap to just one point, but it was not to be as Gabriel Jesus condemned them to another defeat.

Story of the Match

Positive Leicester start

Leicester started on the attack with a strike from current Premier League top goal scorer Jamie Vardy, hitting the post in a one-on-one with Ederson right before Mahrez had a 25-yard shot saved at the other end.

The first penalty shout came when Kevin De Bruyne blocked James Maddison's free kick with his hands, raising his arms in an unnatural position when the ball was struck, deflecting the shot into the keeper's hands.

The next of his free kicks came closer to the net with Ederson forcing it wide for a corner. Leicester fans were angered again shortly after when the Brazilian was seen to collide with Iheanacho in the area, but the referee was unmoved.

Second-half controversy

With these two sides being the top two in the league for most second half goals, it was expected that they would come out rapidly going into the final 45 minutes.

It wasn't Aguero's day with an offside shot hitting the back of the net before he became the latest Citizen to be denied from the penalty spot. Ilkay Gundogan's shot was adjudged to have hit the hand of Leicester man Dennis Praet, with VAR finally awarding the spot kick. Schmeichel saved the Argentine's effort though, making that the fifth out seven Premier League penalties missed by the former champions this season.

The game seemed to pan out after this on a 50-50 knife edge, with either team having the ability to seal the win. Mahrez, who was arguably City's best player on the day, went on a run to see the ball through to substitute Gabriel Jesus with a sublime pass. The Brazilian finished coolly into the net, giving City all three points at the King Power Stadium.

Takeaways

VAR Frustration

Disputed by many, VAR strikes controversy again with Manchester City receiving a penalty for handball when earlier in the match, Maddison's shot was blatantly handled by De Bruyne, seeing no action taken. Despite Auguro's attempt being saved, if Leicester were to go 1-0 up in the first half then the game would inevitably have taken a very different path.

Leicester unlucky but still confident of Europe

All in all, a strong performance by both teams showing why they are securely in the top four this season and heads and shoulders above the big names of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United. A draw would have seen a fair result but City managed to edge the win, despite a hectic week in the press.