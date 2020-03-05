Chelsea draw Leicester in FA Cup Quarter-Final

Chelsea are just one game away from Wembley having been drawn against Leicester City in the FA Cup Quarter-Final.

The Blues walked away 2-0 victors in the Fifth Round over Premier League leaders, Liverpool, which showcased a spectacular performance from Billy Gilmour.

Frank Lampard’s side will be feeling confident ahead of the fixture as the Blues have gone on to win the FA Cup every time the two sides have faced each other in the competition.

A tough draw

The Blues have found it difficult in the past to break down the Foxes having won just one of the last five meetings in all competitions.

However, Chelsea have never lost to Leicester in the FA Cup and every time they have been drawn against one another, the Blues have gone on to win the cup.

Both sides have been heavily involved in the race for a Champions League place next season and will now have a chance to play at Wembley.

Incredible win over Liverpool

Chelsea put in one of their best performances of the season to dismantle Liverpool and book their place in the draw for the last eight of the FA Cup.

A ranged effort from Willian and a brilliant solo goal from Ross Barkley ensured Chelsea's passage in the next round.

The defeat is Liverpool's third in four games in all competitions and ends their hopes of an unprecedented treble.

After just thirteen minutes, Chelsea's smart high pressing forced Liverpool midfielder Fabinho into a mistake, gifting Willian the ball on the edge of the area.

The 31-year-old Brazilian then struck the ball straight at the Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian, who could not keep hold of it and the ball ended up in the back of the net.

Picking the ball up inside his own half, Barkley drove into the heart of the Liverpool defence, his direct running causing them all kinds of problems.

As he reached the edge of the area, he could have played in Pedro who had made the run with him, but he instead chose to go for goal, smashing the ball into the net past a despairing Adrian.