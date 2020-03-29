Pedro: It's hard not to be able to see your children

Chelsea winger Pedro has opened up about how difficult it is to be away from his family due to the Coronavirus.

The Spaniard has been in self-isolation like the rest of the Blues' squad since Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive earlier this month

However, the situation in his native Spain is much more severe.

"They are living through a crisis situation"

With a confirmed death toll of 6,528, only Italy has suffered more fatalities as a result of COVID-19 than Spain and the severity is not lost on Pedro.

"It's a very delicate, complex situation," he explained via the Chelsea website.

​​​​​​​"A critical situation because there have been lots of cases of infection, especially in Madrid and Catalonia, which are probably the most affected regions, but now it has spread across the country."

"They are in total lockdown in their houses so they are living through a crisis situation.

"It's also an economic crisis, of course, but at the moment that is secondary.

"The most important thing is that people stay at home with their family.

"The police and army are on the streets and the situation is maybe more controlled than here in the UK, but we are living in a situation of chaos and crisis because of this pandemic."

"It's hard not to be seeing your children"

Pedro has been unable to see his children, who are living in Spain, and has had to rely on communication by phone to check on their well-being as well as that of his other family members.

"It's hard not to be seeing your children, your parents, your siblings, not having them close by at a complicated, difficult time for us all," he continued.

"We are in permanent contact on the phone, keeping in touch about what we are up to in isolation and trying to be as close as possible.

"Of course, we would have liked to be there but for safety reasons that isn't possible so for now we are going to stay where we are and try to get through it as best we can."

"Lots of people in sport are helping with the situation"

Pedro has offered his support to the fight against the virus through his foundation, working to supply hospitals in several locations with vital equipment and he is pleased to see so many within the world of football doing their part.

"I think the whole sporting community can help, not just football, and there are many areas where it’s possible to help in some way.

"People can give money, even if it’s a small amount, because that can help a lot of people.​​​​​​​

"Clearly there have been lots of people in football and sport making donations like Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and other players who have gone out and given money, not only in Spain but around the world.​​​​​​​

"Pep Guardiola has also donated one million euros to fight coronavirus so lots of people in sport are helping with the situation.​​​​​​​"

"I'm speaking a lot to Azpi"

One of the biggest challenges for athletes at the moment is trying to maintain their fitness despite being unable to travel freely.

Pedro insists that he has not allowed his circumstances to hinder his fitness and that he keeps himself entertained by maintaining regular communication with his friends and teammates.

"I’m exercising a lot, doing interval training on the bike, spending a lot of time running, online doing yoga classes and weight training - for which fortunately we have lots of equipment to help us - and of course staying healthy by eating well.​​​​​​​

"I'm trying to follow a balanced diet, eating fruit and vegetables, and trying to stay the right weight.

"That's the advice we have got from the club.

"Honestly, they have been amazing because they've provided us with a lot of things, from exercise machines we didn't have to sports equipment, and also in terms of nutrition.

"They are looking after us a lot and they are doing a great job so our job is just to be ready for when we have to play.

"I’ve spoken to some of my team-mates.

"I’ve been on the phone to Kepa [Arrizabalaga] and Marcos Alonso.

"I’ve also called Jordi Alba from Barcelona.

"I’m in touch with other players too, to see how they are handling the situation, with players who are alone, which can sometimes be difficult.

"These are tough times and we are in constant contact.

"I’m also speaking a lot to Azpi [Cesar Azpilicueta] and we’re always following the news coming out from the club, the training that we have to do at home.

"We’re waiting to see when might be the soonest we could start training again and if it will be possible to restart the season.

"The most important thing right now is that everything can go back to normal and we can get out of this situation as soon as possible."

"We have no idea when the season is going to restart"

It was confirmed on the 19th of this month that the football season in England will not restart until April 30th at the earliest.

Pedro hopes to be back on the pitch as soon as it is safe to be, but he appreciates that it might be difficult for players to resume competitive action after a break of this nature.

"We have no idea when the season is going to restart.

"We don't know what impact this suspension will have.

"A lot of clubs have now been apart for many days so it's going to be difficult to get match fit.

"You can train hard at home but that's nothing compared to the rhythm at the highest level.

We're going to have to wait and see if the league does restart and, if not, what happens next, and how they are going to readjust the entire calendar because no doubt it's going to be difficult.

"I imagine there would have to be a short pre-season and then we'd probably quickly get on to the remaining games to try and complete the season, but only if possible, as there is a lot of talk that some leagues might be able to finish and others won’t.

"We're just waiting on all the authorities to take the lead on this.

"We don't know if we're going to play now, or in June, July, August, we have no idea.

"We simply have to wait and try to stay fit however possible to get to the remaining games in the best possible condition.

"Luckily, we don't have too many games left.

"I think we have nine league games if I remember rightly and we'll have to see how we can finish the season."