Giroud could make U-turn on Chelsea career

Olivier Giroud’s agent, Vincenzo Morabito, has claimed that the French striker could make a U-turn regarding his Chelsea career in an interview with Calciomercato.it.

The Italian agent spearheaded Giroud’s push for a move in January to Serie A, with the likes of Inter Milan and Lazio interested, but has insisted that the 33-year-old could look to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

However, a summer departure looks imminent. Giroud’s contract is set to run out at the end of June which leaves the World Cup winner free to speak to clubs.

An uncertain future

Morabito has asserted that the veteran striker had an opportunity to leave in January having been given little game time by manager Frank Lampard.

Giroud’s fortunes soon changed and worked himself into Lampard’s starting eleven plans making six appearances stretching between February and March.

Lampard’s rekindled in Giroud could encourage the striker to extend his stay. However, with a transfer window around the corner, he could prove to be surplus to requirements.

His agent said: “Giroud had an opportunity in January but now, given that the championships could also be played in June and July, he could decide to stay (renewing the contract) at Chelsea for another year.

“However, everything is still uncertain, given the general situation which, in my opinion, may have cleared up in a few weeks, between the end of April and the beginning of May the picture could be more complete.”

Second time lucky

In September 2019, Giroud spoke to RMC Sport’s Breaking Foot claiming he would be open for a move away to the MLS.

The Frenchman averred that ‘in a year or two’ he could be playing in the MLS following the likes of David Villa and Zlatan Ibrahimović.

“The MLS for my family, my children who speak English, it’s interesting. In a year? In two years? I do not know when,” he said.