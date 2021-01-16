Chelsea vs Fulham Analysis: Mount scores vital goal as Chelsea scrape past Fulham 

Fulham tried to emulate their style of play that saw them earn a point against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham by making neat & quick passes whilst pressing hard and fighting till the end. Unfortunately they came away with nothing.

Chelsea amassed 21 shots on goal with only 6 finding the target. Frank Lampard started Olivier Giroud over £50Million summer signing Timo Werner. The German came on just before Mason Mount's opener, only to miss a huge chance to seal the victory.

The Blues move up to 7th in the table, back to winning ways after picking up only one point in their previous 3 games.

Scott Parker was "disappointed" that his side were unable to get a draw as he questioned the referee Peter Bankes for sending off Robinson. Yet another match day VAR dilemma.

Academy graduates get Chelsea over the line

Mount's impressive goal and commanding midfield performance earned him man of the match. He's been one of Lampard's most trusted players, starting every one of his boyhood club's Premier League games this season.

Callum Hudson-Odoi contributed to Chelsea's higher intensity at the end of the second half, coming on for Hakim Ziyech in the 75th minute. The 20 year old winger was seen winning the ball back in his own half in order to start an attack, a positive showing from him.

Despite the managers selection headache, both youngsters are impressing fans, seeming to match or exceed their expensive team-mates' performances.

Underwhelming Blues lack chemistry & flow

Starting with the obvious, Werner was unable to make an impact for the team. When he came on he looked scared and tentative to hold onto the ball for too long, a familiar sight since his arrival from RB Leipzig. The striker had to be consoled by Lampard at full time, after missing a golden chance, which he spooned wide.

Full-backs Cesar Azpilicueta (captain) and Ben Chilwell were the visitors' most dangerous attacking threats for most of the game, as Chelsea lacked their signature bite when going forward. Crosses into the Fulham box were mostly headed away and Giroud wasn't able to dominate his arial duels.

Frustratingly for the Blues' fans, winger Christian Pulisic spent most of his time in and around the penalty area, which due to his size, was pointless due to his inability to meet crosses.

Ziyech, another expensive signing under Lampard, failed to impress on the night as he only mustered one shot on target. Most of his shots were blocked or lost in the stands.

The concluding worry for Chelsea fans is that Frank Lampard still hasn't found a watertight formula for his depth rich squad, which is quite concerning given that 18 league games have been played.