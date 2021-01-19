The five key quotes from Brendan Rodgers' post-Chelsea press conference

Leicester City moved to the top of the Premier League on Tuesday night after two first-half goals secured a win over Frank Lampard's Chelsea.

Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison found the net for the Foxes to secure back-to-back wins at the King Power Stadium and leapfrog Manchester United into pole position in the table.

Manager Brendan Rodgers was delighted with his side's performance and spoke to the media to discuss another emphatic display from the East Midlanders.

On Leicester's performance

As far as display's go, Tuesday's win doesn't get much better than it did for Brendan Rodgers and his squad.

From the first minute to the last, the Northern Irishman saw his side dominate a Chelsea side who struggled to get a hold of the game and was impressed with the attitude of his players in the win.

He said: "I think the maturity in the team was brilliant. We started really well against a really talented team.

"You have to work hard, run forwards, run backwards and have a unified approach. Collectively they were excellent."

On being top of the table

The win over the West Londoners means that Leicester now sit at the top of the Premier League however with both Manchester United and Manchester City set to play on Wednesday night, the Foxes lead at the top could only last 24 hours.

And whilst Rodgers is happy to see his side at the top, he remained reluctant to say that the Foxes are title challengers.

The Northern Irishman said: "I don't really think about it, it's something that gets floated about.

"We've seen it all season, Tottenham a few weeks ago were maybe winning the title or were up there challenging, Chelsea, five or six weeks ago everyone was talking about them.

"You've got the quality of Manchester City, who are amazing, Liverpool the champions, Manchester United have been great, so for us to look and see Leicester City up and around that with the levels of team that are there, that makes me really happy."

On James Maddison

Leicester's number 10 has gone from strength to strength this season and Tuesday demonstrated just how good Maddison is.

Taking advantage of some poor defending from Chelsea, the 24-year-old was able to coolly finish from close range. To add to his goal, Maddison was a thorn in the Chelsea side, picking apart the visitors backline with killer-instinct passes and rightly so was awarded the man-of-the-match award.

With the European Championships on the horizon, Maddison's form could stand him in good stead for a return to the England side and his Leicester boss was delighted with his efforts both on the training pitch and on a match day.

Rodgers said: "With the likes of James, what was said to him was to be not just a player that can play in-between the lines and take the ball to feet, but be a running number ten.

"Go and break the line, go and get beyond. And yeah, something that we're constantly talking with him on. It was taking him through clips of players and moves, and it's what development is.

"And that's the great joy in coaching. And for him, he can get those goals and tonight was a great example where he's not interested always on getting into feet, but he's up there running behind. And we know when he's in there he can finish."

On Wilfred Ndidi's volley

It's been a long time coming for Wilfred Ndidi but the Nigerian finally found his first goal of the season with the opening goal of the game.

With just six minutes on the clock, a short corner from Leicester was fizzed into the path of Harvey Barnes, however his mis-hit effort fell back to Ndidi who volleyed home from outside the box to give his side the lead.

Fans of the Foxes have become accustomed to the defensive midfielder's audacious long-range efforts over the years and Rodgers was delighted to see his persistence pay off.

"We've seen him try quite a few recently." said Rodgers.

"He's hit the corner flag, he's nearly hit them over the stand! He is persistent!

"The corner worked really well for us, Wilf struck it really well."

On the importance of pressing

For all of Leicester's attacking exploits, the Foxes also demonstrated their defensive attributes as well.

Limiting their opposition to chances few and far between, Chelsea were unable to create any rhythm in their play, constantly being closed down by Leicester players who worked tirelessly to win the ball back.

This is an area that the Leicester boss prides his teams on and believes that in order for it to work, everybody needs to be on board with the idea.

He said: "You need to be educated in your pressing, you can't go 100% all the time, or they'll work past you.

"The strong defensive display came from the front, everyone had to work well collectively."