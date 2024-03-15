Blackburn Rovers are looking to bring all three points back to Lancashire from the North East in a bid to climb the table.

Rovers currently sit 18th in the league on 41 points, sitting just two points of 22nd placed Huddersfield Town.

New manager John Eustace has yet to earn a win since taking over from Jon Dahl Tomasson in February.

Team news

Middlesbrough

No update has been given regarding the clubs injuries or illnesses.

Boro have won their last three games against Birmingham City, Queens Park Rangers and Norwich City.

Manager Michael Carrick spoke to the media ahead of the game, he said:

"I think we definitely deserved the wins over the last week or so they have been tough games to come on top of."

Blackburn Rovers

Sammie Szmodics is still the leagues' and the FA Cups current top goal scorer. The 28 year old midfielder, has been called up for his national team The Republic of Ireland.

"To put on the green jersey would be amazing for me and my family. It'd be a proud moment for myself and my family, especially my Dad due to all his side of the family being Irish,” Szmodics has said.

Rovers have also not issued a statement in regards to their injuries ahead of this clash.

Key players

Middlesbrough

Boro's key players going into the game are Captain Jonny Howson, Lewis O'Brien and Rav Van Der Berg.

Jonny Howson has 34 appearances this season, playing 2,648 minutes. He has three assists and three goals to his name.

Howson, the current captain of the team, has a shooting accuracy of 47 percent with 877 successful passes in the oppositions halves.

Lewis O'Brien, the 25-year-old midfielder, has 15 appearances for the club since being on loan in 2023.

The midfielder, currently on loan from Nottingham Forest, has featured in all of the current three game Boro have won, with fans calling for the club to buy the midfielder.

Rav Van Der Berg has 24 appearances with one goal for the club. The 6ft 3in centre-back joined the club in 2023 from PEC Zwolle, where he has 28 appearances.

Blackburn Rovers

Scott Wharton, the last one left at the club of the "Wharton brothers", has 91 appearances with eight goals for the club.

Wharton has become more known for his involvement in the team, due to his increased minutes.

Tyrhys Dolan also has also stepped up his game since the new management at Rovers came in.

Dolan has been played in every game under new manager John Eustace.

Match details

Are tickets still available?

Tickets for Rovers fans are unavailable following going off sale at 1pm yesterday.

Middlesbrough fans can still buy tickets up until kick off but they are suggested to buy tickets in advance.

Where can I watch this game?

Rovers have not confirmed if this game is being shown on RoversTV, which usually costs £10 for UK viewers and £30 for overseas viewers.

Middlesbrough has also not confirmed if the game is being shown on BoroTV.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 15:00 GMT at The Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.