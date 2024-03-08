Rovers are still looking for their first win under John Eustace as the club are just one point of relegation

The club who came under new management last month now lie on 40 points, and are separated from goal difference and one point from the relegation zone.

John Eustace, the new manager down at Ewood Park, has not yet seen his team win either home or away.

The current form is draw, draw, lose, draw.

Teams News

Blackburn Rovers

Eustace has broke his silence on the recent selection of draws for Rovers, in a recent interview on RoversTV.

Eustace said: "It's just to now get that level of consistency where we can take our chances and turn draws into wins."

Rovers have possibly leaked that Szmodics is playing in Saturday's line up after an interview with Sammie was published and he said:

"The fans always get behind us at Ewood Park and it's probably more important to us now than ever."

It has also been revealed with the updates on players Aynsley Pears and Callum Brittain, as the club has said they are 'doubtful' to feature against Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

"I think Callum might be struggling a little bit for the weekend."

"Aynsley took a knock to the jaw in training before the Millwall game and reported the next day with some concussion symptoms, so we'll have to be careful with him."

This comes after the two were not featured in the team against Millwall on Tuesday (4th March)

Plymouth Argyle

In a preview published to Facebook, it has been confirmed from the club that manager Ian Foster asked players to stay up in Yorkshire following on from their game against Sheffield Wednesday.

"The players have not really had any time off this week because Wednesday was a travel day. They've had a little bit of a breather [Thursday] morning, and the afternoon session is an active recovery session", said Foster.

Plymouth Argyle player vs Sheff Wed| Photo: Getty Images Sport- David Rogers

Former Rovers player, Ashley Phillips, has been confirmed to return to Rovers this weekend and is "fully motivated" on his role for Argyle.

Phillips played 14 times for Blackburn, following on from his development at the academy. He has said that going back to Ewood Park is something he is looking forward to.

"I'm really looking forward to it. It's a club I was at since 12, 13 years old. The club's been massive for me and my development so far as a player.

"It'll be great to see them, but ultimately it's a big game for us and I'll be fully focused on me, as a Plymouth Argyle player, and making sure we get three points." said Phillips.

Key Players

Scott Wharton, known as 'one of the Wharton duo' at Rovers because his younger brother Adam had played alongside him, has helped significantly in the teams bid to stay above 22nd in the league.

Wharton has been with Rovers since 2015 and has started for the first team through the Academy.

Although he has only played for the first team since the 2020/21 season due to being loaned out, the Blackburn born defender has contributed hugely in the team, with appearing 91 times and with eight goals.

Scott Wharton| Photo credit: Robbie Jay Barratt- AMA

Sammie Szmodics is also one of the key players for the side this season.

Since signing on in 2022, he has since become the club's, the leagues' and The FA Cups' top goal scorer. He is on 67 goals in 24 appearances, he has also just made his 100th career goal against Millwall.

Tyrhys Dolan has also 'stepped up his game' recently, according to fans.

The ex-Preston midfielder has appeared recently in the first team. He has been with Rovers since 2020, and has scored 15 goals in 135 appearances.

Plymouth Argyle

Three of Argyle's best players are defender Julio Pleguezuelo, Ben Waine and Callum Wright.

Defender Julio Pleguezuelo, the Spanish born centre-back has played 23 times this season.

He was signed on a two year deal from FC Twente and was the club's first Spaniard.

22 year old Ben Waine is also another young, key player. The 22 year old, who signed from Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand, joined The Pilgrims whilst they were League One leaders for an un-disclosed fee.

Waine has scored three goals in the 30 appearances he has for Argyle.

Callum Wright, who spent some of his youth career years at Blackburn Rovers, joined from Blackpool Fc in 2022.

Wright has 98 career appearances with 19 career goals, four of which comes from his time at Plymouth.

Callum Wright playing for Blackpool FC| Photo: Getty Images Sports Cameron Smith

Match Details

Where will the match be played?

The match will be played at Ewood Park, Blackburn, BB2 4JF.

What time will the match kick off?

The match is scheduled to kick off for 15:00pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Rovers have not said if they are streaming the game on RoversTV, however Plymouth are to be streaming the game, audio only.

For UK listeners, the audio passes are £2.50 and for International listeners the audio pass is £10.00.

The audio passes can be bought here: https://www.pafc.co.uk/video/packages

Extra Details:

This fixture is a Her Game Too dedicated fixture. Both Blackburn Rovers and Plymouth Argyle ambassadors and advocates will be there at the game, with there being a pre-match and half time talk off Blackburns' Ambassador, Megan.