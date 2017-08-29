Chelsea complete the signing of Kylian Hazard

Kylian Hazard in action for Ujpest. | Photo: Getty/Laszlo Szirtesi.

Chelsea has officially confirmed the signing of Kylian Hazard from Hungarian side Ujpest, making him the third family member to have joined the Blues.

The 22-year-old will team up with the developmental squad and hope he can follow in the footsteps of Eden Hazard and make it into the first-team, although that would appear to be somewhat in the future.

Kylian could be set for his debut with the Under-23 side on 9 September, when they host Sunderland at their Cobham training ground complex.

Thorgan Hazard, the middle sibling of the trio – although there is a fourth (Ethan Hazard) – was also once of Chelsea, however, he spent time on loan at Borussia Mönchengladbach, where he ended up on a permanent basis having impressed there.

The route Kylian has taken within his football career has been different, compared to his brothers, with it seemingly more down-to-earth than the others.

Contrasting route

At 22-years-of-age, Eden had already signed for the Blues from Lille in a reported transfer for around £32 million, whilst Throgan had begun his loan spell with the German outfit.

Kylian has had to work hard and try to impress at a much lower level, having spent a year at White Star Bruxelles – a team in Belgium’s Second Division – before he spent time at Zulte Waregem.

His time there was not really effectively used for the attacking midfielder, as he only just managed around 100 minutes of football before a move to Hungary came calling.

He joined Ujpest and became an important player for them in his first season with the club, having played 35 times across all competitions, however last year he found match time limited due to injuries and only managed seven appearances for the Nemzeti Bajnoksag I outfit.

It has been speculated that the move has only happened to keep Eden happy at Chelsea and to convince him to stay in West London, as he is a big family man, as he continues to be on the radar of Real Madrid.