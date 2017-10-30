AS Roma vs Chelsea Preview: Chelsea could secure qualification to knock-out stages with a win

Antonio Conte knows a win could see Chelsea into the Knock-Out stages of the competition (Photo Credit: Getty Images/Daniel Leal-Olivas)

Chelsea will turn their focus to AS Roma on Tuesday as they travel to Italy to take on the Serie A side in the return fixture of their Champions League Group tie.

The two sides played out an entertaining 3-3 draw in the reverse match at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago, with Eden Hazard coming to the Blues rescue after a quick-fire double by Edin Dzeko gave the visitors the lead.

Antonio Conte will be looking for his team to be up for the challenge at the Stadio Olimpico, a ground he will know well after visiting numerous times with Juventus, as they look to continue their impressive form in the competition, knowing a win could seal their place in the next round.

Team News

Chelsea will have been boosted by the news that N’Golo Kante has been made available for selection following his hamstring injury, which he sustained during international duty for France.

Conte has admitted that it will be touch-and-go on whether the star midfielder will feature on the night, however, he was part of the squad that travelled to the Mediterranean country.

Danny Drinkwater has continued his recovery to match fitness, having featured in the Blues last two matches, following a calf injury he sustained during his time at Leicester City.

Victor Moses remains the only player unavailable for the Stamford Bridge outfit, as he remains out with a hamstring injury, giving Davide Zappacosta a potential starting place in the line-up.

Potential Starting XI: Courtois; Cahill, Azpilicueta, Luiz; Zappacosta, Fabregas, Bakayoko, Alonso; Pedro, Hazard, Morata.

Kostas Manolas remains a doubt for the tie with a thigh strain, which saw him miss the fixture in England the first time around.

Eusebio Di Francesco will definitely be without Bruno Peres and Rick Karsdorp, whilst Gregoire Defrel, Patrik Schick and Emerson Palmieri are considered doubts for the game.

Dzeko is expected to lead the line once again, although he could be partnered with Stephan El Shaarawy, as he regains his fitness following an injury.

Potential Starting XI: Alisson; Florenzi, Fazio, Jesus, Kolarov; Nainggolan, Gonalans, Strootman; Perotti, Dzeko, El Shaarawy.

Background

With results going the Blues' way, Chelsea could qualify to the knock-out round of the competition with a win, should Atletico Madrid fail to beat FK Qarabag.

The teams have now played each other on five occasions and the Londoner’s edge the results with two wins, with Roma having only won once with the other ties being level.