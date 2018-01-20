Brighton 0-4 Chelsea: Seagulls outclassed by Eden Hazard and Willian

Brighton were outclassed by Champions Chelsea as they were beaten 4-0 at The Amex. Hazard opened the scoring two minutes in as Victor Moses deflected cutback fell to the Belgian and placed it in the top left corner of the net.

The second came just three minutes later when a slick passing move cut open Albion and ended with Willian sticking the ball into the top right corner. The third came in the 76th minute when Shane Duffy lost the ball and it broke to Hazard who glided past two and drove his shot into the bottom left corner.

The final goal of the game in the 88th minute when Substitute David Luiz played in Moses and tucked it past Matthew Ryan and into the bottom right corner.

Showed too much respect to Chelsea in first ten minutes

Brighton showed the visitors too much respect in the first ten minutes and allowed them time and space to pass the ball and with the quality Chelsea have they made Brighton pay. With The Seagulls 2-0 down in the first five minutes and it left Brighton with an uphill mountain to climb.

Brighton should have scored one and the score flattered Chelsea

The score certainly flattered the visitors. Brighton had two penalties turned down which looking at the replays seemed to be certain penalties. They also hit the post in the 48th minute when Pascal Gross crossed the ball in and Davy Propper rose highest but his header clipped the underside of the bar and came out.

Schelotto was the best player on the pitch for the home side

The Italian full-back was exceptional on another day he could have two assists as he was fouled for both of the penalties the home side should of had, instead he got no assists and a yellow card for supposedly diving. He showed great pace throughout the game and was up and down the wing all game intercepting the ball making crunching tackles and trying to get his side back in the game. Bruno, who was not in the squad today will struggle to get back in the squad after Schelotto's performance today.

Jurgen Locadia gets his unveiling

The club-record signing who signed for £14 million last night from PSV got a rousing applause from The Amex faithful and after today inability to convert chances he will be raring to get started next month when he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Hazard was world class

The Belgian winger tore apart the Brighton defence. His performance today was one which would have caused any side problems. He finished the game with two goals and an assist to his name. The only regret from him is he could not round it off with the hat trick.

Despite the score line, The Seagulls can be very proud of their performance from the 10th minute to the 60th minute it was hard to tell Brighton were 14 places below their visitors as they really took the game to them and on another day with a different referee in charge may have seen them score three or four goals.