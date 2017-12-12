Mohamed Salah's substitution against Everton was an injury precaution says Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp

(Picture: Getty Images - Andrew Powell)

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is likely to be rested for the visit of West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday night due to a hamstring complaint.

The in-form attacker took his tally to 19 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions with a sublime first-half goal in the Merseyside derby against Everton but was withdrawn on 67 minutes.

His substitution was met by surprise with Liverpool leading just 1-0 at the time, and was criticised after the Reds surrendered their lead to draw 1-1 despite dominating the game.

But Klopp has since revealed that he had to withdraw the Egyptian due to his injury scare, insisting they will take no risks on the £37 million summer signing.

And that means Salah could sit out for their Premier League clash with the Baggies at Anfield in mid-week.

Klopp hopeful Liverpool took Salah off early enough to avoid injury

The Reds boss said: "I took Mo Salah off because he had a hamstring a little bit. Then everyone said 'how can you take him off?' and stuff like this. I don't go out and say 'yeah, but he is close to being injured'."

Klopp acknowledged that Salah, voted the BBC African Footballer of the Year for 2017 on Monday, is "not [injured] at the moment" and hoped that they "took him off early enough."

Salah has yet to sit out of any of Liverpool's Premier League or Champions League games, starting 22 matches across both competitions.

But he is likely to sit out his first league match of the campaign as a pre-caution with Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho likely to return to the starting line-up after being benched against the Toffees.

Barring injury, the 25-year-old is highly likely to reach the 20-goal mark before the New Year on his current form, with only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt having done so faster in a season.

He is the most successful goalscorer in his first season for Liverpool since Fernando Torres netted 33 in 46 appearances in 2007-08 after joining from Atletico Madrid.

Since then only Luis Suárez has scored more than 30 in a season, twice, with Salah having already netted more than Liverpool's top goalscorers in their last three campaigns since Suárez's departure.