W-League - Round Six Preview: Adelaide look for their first win of the season

(photo: Getty Images / Ashley Feder)

The sixth round of competitive action is upon us in the Westfield W-League and the competition is certainly heating up with some tasty encounters to look forward to this weekend.

Melbourne City vs Canberra United

The undefeated Melbourne City host Canberra United at the C.B Smith Reserve on Saturday with the hope of continuing their impressive unbeaten league run so far this season.

Canberra will face a stern test if they want to cause an upset in Melbourne's Northern Suburbs this weekend, as Joe Montemurro's side have now gone 18 matches without losing since the first match of their inaugural W-League debut season last year.

City are a quality outift, with the likes of Steph Catley, Lydia Williams, Lauren Barnes and Jess Fishlock among their ranks, the latter currently firing on all cylinders. The Wales midfielder is presently occupying the top spot on the goalscoring leader board- albeit jointly alongside fellow Briton Natasha Dowie and American import Jen Hoy - after scoring her third goal of the campaign during City's 2-1 victory over fellow title contenders Brisbane Roar last time out.

But, if anyone can cause an upset it will be two-time W-League champions Canberra United, the South Easterners ran City close last month succumbing to a 2-1 defeat on their home turf in a well-contested match. Rae Dower will hope his side can go one better this Saturday and he will certainly be buoyed by the likely return of United's pocket rocket Jasmyne Spencer. The tricky forward, suffered an ankle injury in Canberra's victory over Brisbane Roar in the third week of competitive action.

Both teams will no doubt have added incentive this weekend as they battle it out for the converted Blue Ribbon Cup, the inaugural W-League edition of the trophy commemorates members of the Victoria Police crew killed in the line of duty.

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United

Adelaide United will head to the Suncorp Stadium, the home of Brisbane Roar, on Sunday bidding for their first win of the 2016 campaign. The Reds have produced battling performances in recent weeks - most notably last week's courageous performance against Canberra United which they came away with a 2-2 draw against the W-League heavyweights - but haven't managed to claim that elusive three points so far this campaign.

However, after several promising displays from his side, Huss Skenderovic will undoubtedly be pushing his side to grab a victory against the Roar this weekend, who host Adelaide on the back of their defeat to defending champions Melbourne City. Brisbane were also unlucky to leave AJ. Kelly Field without a share of the spoils last weekend as they not only outplayed their opponents but also created the lions share of goalscoring opportunities, only City's clinical finshing was the difference between the two team's at the final whistle.

With both side's hoping to take confidence from their previous matches into round six, it should be an interesting encounter in Brisbane on Sunday.

Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Western Sydney Wanderers travel to the Lakeside Stadium to face Melbourne Victory and they will be hoping to emerge with the three points after sitting out last week with a bye.

Rich Byrne will be hoping his side, who sit three places and two points above the Wanderers, are refreshed in order to defeat the bottom of the table side.

After picking up their first win of the season against Adelaide United in round three, the red and blacks followed that up with a 2-0 defeat to Brisbane Roar last time out, so they will no doubt be looking to get back to winning ways on Sunday.

The Victory are also in dire need of a win after not securing any points since the 3-3 draw with Adelaide in the opening game of the season.

Manager Jeff Hopkins needs improvement from his side and if the Victory are to get anything from this game, there is no doubt that joint- top scorer Natasha Dowie will be the key to providing the goals for his side, despite not converting in her last two games.

New Zealand international Kirsty Yallop has joined the squad as an inury replacement for Bianca Henninger who looks to be out for the next month or more and Alex Gummer has also been brought into the squad ahead of Sundays clash with the Wanderers at the Lakeside.

Perth Glory vs Sydney FC

Perth Glory will be looking for back-to-back victories for the first time this season when they host Sydney FC at Dorrien Gardens on Sunday in the final game of round six.

Sydney FC currently sit in second-place, albeit by goal difference as they possess 12 points the same tally as league leaders Melbourne City. With four wins from five games Sydney have pulled through some hard fought victories in the first half of the season, especially last weekend's 2-1 victory over Newcastle Jets.

Bobby Despotovski's Glory side currently sit two places below Sydney in fourth place and they will certainly be buoyed by the return of Caitlin Foord, the Matilda's star is back from an injury and is set to feature in her first match since being crowned Asian Player of the Year.