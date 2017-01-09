Women’s FA Cup third round draw takes place

Image credit: Getty Images

With WSL 2 teams entering the hat for the third round the draw for the 2017 FA Cup has thrown up a couple of WSL 2 derbies along with plenty of intrigue from the WPL teams still standing.

Stand-outs and derbies

One of the stand out fixtures was the first one out the hat as Blackburn who currently sit second in WPL north (three points behind leaders Middlesbrough but with five games in hand over Boro) face an imperious Spurs side from WPL south.

Spurs aren’t the only highflyers from WPL south out of the hat though as title-changers Coventry United have been drawn against WSL 2 side, Oxford United, similarly fourth placed Charlton Athletic are also up against as WSL side in Sheffield. With four WSL 2 teams drawing each other there was some respite for the lower ranked teams, with Millwall and London Bees set to play out a London derby at The Den and Doncaster Belles to host Watford.

It will the battle of the eighth’s as last season's play-off runners-up, West Bromwich Albion (currently eight in WPL north) host Lewes (currently eight in WPL south). WPL north will also play host to a Derby derby as the Ewes will square off against Forrest in a battle of Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire.

Little mercy for Division 1 sides

Other WSL 2 sides fared better as Durham were unluckily drawn against Keynsham Town, the Division 1 team the second furthest they could have possibly drawn, the Wildcats set for a 600-mile round trip.

Durham’s north western counterparts, Everton face a far shorter trip away to lowest ranked Brighouse Town, who are currently tenth in Division 1 north although their fellow div’ one counterparts, Liverpool Marshalls Feds will still have a hard task up against a strong Leicester City Women team who play in WPL north.

Division one (south east) teams haven’t gotten off lightly either as both the first and second in the regional division, Cambridge United and AFC Wimbledon have both been drawn against WSL opposition in Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.

Full draw

Blackburn Rovers vs Tottenham Hotspur

Charlton Athletic vs Sheffield

Aston Villa vs Cambridge United

Millwall Lionesses vs London Bees

Leicester City Women vs Liverpool Marshalls Feds

Keynsham Town vs Durham Women

Coventry United vs Oxford United

West Bromwich Albion vs Lewes

Doncaster Belles vs Watford

Derby County vs Nottingham Forrest

Brighouse Town vs Everton

AFC Wimbledon vs Brighton & Hove Albion

All the ties are scheduled to be played on Sunday 5 February