Bristol City: Ellie Wilson signs a new contract | Photo credit: Bristol City WFC

Ellie Wilson has signed a new deal with Bristol City in time for the Spring Series. The defender had originally joined up with the Vixens from Reading in January 2016.

She was part of the Reading team that won the WSL 2 league title in 2015 to secure promotion to WSL 1 before helping Bristol to promotion too. She was also selected for an England U20 training camp at St Georges Park recently. Willie Kirk, Bristol City manager, highlighted her "fantastic athletic potential" and that she "fully deserves a crack at WSL 1" after the back to back promotions.

With the Spring Series coming up in April and the FA Cup 5th Round before that in mid March, Bristol City have been building up their team early on.

Making early moves

They have kept on players that were part of their promotion campaign in the last season. Most recently, the trio of Megan Alexander, Jasmine Matthews and Olivia Fergusson signed contracts that will keep them at the club for a while.

Other players that have confirmed their future at the club are Caitlin Leach and Georgia Evans. They have also added former Everton midfielder Millie Turner to their ranks.

With the no relegation from the Spring Series and likewise no promotion from any teams in WSL 2, this is a great time for Bristol City to trial tactics and players in order to give themselves the best chance at competing in the new WSL1 winter season later on this year.

Also, with the way the league is transitioning, the next transfer window could be a busy period for all teams with contracts signed in line with the winter season and not with the previous summer season unless already done.

Bristol City kick off their WSL1 Spring Series campaign against Reading on 22nd April at 6pm at Ashton Gate as part of a double header there.