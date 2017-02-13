Division 1 Féminine - Matchday 14 Review: PSG and OL continue the battle for first

Source: VAVEL

The weekend action in France's Division 1 Féminine continued to through up some twist and turns at both ends of the table. At the top, Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais have an intriguing title challenge in place whereas at the bottom, FC Metz produced what can be considered as a surprising result that could springboard their season.

Metz pick up a credible draw against Soyaux

With all the goals coming in the first half of the match, Metz could not find the winning goal to give them their first three points of the season. ASJ Soyaux came into this match having won their last match two weeks ago while Metz were trying to bounce back from a loss against fellow relegation battlers so Metz can take some heart from this performance and use it to springboard their season.

Pamela Babinga opened up the scoring in the eighth minute for Soyaux but they were pegged back in the 34th minute by Metz' Selene Altunkulak who picked up her first goal of the campaign. Metz are still bottom of the league with just two points but are now seven points away from safety with two games in hand.

Guingamp move up the table after win against Rodez

EA Guingamp continued their impressive campaign with a one-nil win over last year's dark horses, Rodez AF. After a heavy loss to OL the last time Guingamp featured in the league, this home win was a welcome change of pace while Rodez will still have a lot of questions to answer as their season continues to dwindle into a bad one. Guingamp had to wait until the 83rd minute for Nigerian forward Ugochi Oparanozie to find the back of the net and the game-winning goal.

This win moves Guingamp up to fifth place while Rodez are now in ninth and five points away from being drawn into the relegation battle at the bottom of the table, a far cry from last season's campaign.

Marseille continue their push for Europe

At the start of the season, no one would have expected newly promoted Olympique de Marseille to have the campaign that they are currently having but after 14 games, the newcomers now find themselves leading the rest of the pack and dreaming of bigger things. A 3-1 win over second-from-bottom ASPTT Albi has helped them along the way this weekend. Veteran Sandrine Brétigny started things off with a goal in the 18th minute and in the second half, Caroline Pizzala grabbed a brace with goals in the 66th and and 73rd minutes of the match. Albi picked up a consolation goal through Laura Condon in injury time but it made no difference to the outcome of the game.

Marseille are now in fourth and 14 points away from the battle for European spots. No one is saying it yet but if they keep this run going and those above them begin to falter, the team could start looking towards bigger opportunities in the near future. Albi remain in 11th place and are two points away from moving out of the relegation zone.

PSG continue to push for the title | Source: psg.fr

PSG stay top after win against Saint-Étienne

Paris Saint-Germain are determined to win the title this year and kept the foot on the gas as they romped to a 4-0 win over AS Saint-Étienne this weekend. Goals from Verónica Boquete, Cristiane who is rumoured to be on her way out of Paris at the end of the season, and a brace from Marie-Laure Delie made this a comfortable win for the title challengers.

Having played a game more than rivals OL means that PSG cannot make any mistakes from here on out and will be hoping to heap pressure on OL by winning as many games as possible until that game is played. For now, PSG top the table with 39 points while Saint-Étienne are in eighth place with 13 points for the season.

Montpellier stay in the hunt and the title challenge

After their 2-1 away win over FC Girondins de Bordeaux, Montpellier HSC are now only five points away from league leaders PSG and they know they have a chance to not only get the opportunity to play in Europe next season but to also remain firmly in the hunt for the Division 1 Féminine title. Sarah Cambot broke the deadlock in the 45th minute for Bordeaux but the away side responded well after the break and thanks to goals by Sandie Toletti and Janice Cayman, found the three points they were looking for.

Montpellier will have to find another source of goals after the news that Swedish international Sofia Jakobsson is out for the rest of the season due to injury and will need to perform better than they did against Bordeaux to remain in the title race. Bordeaux on the other hand, need to shore up their defense if they want to distance themselves from tenth place and the battle to survive at the bottom of the table.

OL look like potential champions after dominant display against Juvisy

FCF Juvisy have not had a great season by their standards and their misery was compounded this weekend with a heavy 5-2 loss away to the reigning champions. OL made it look easy and even though Juvisy found a way to grab two goals, the home side could have and should have scored more. the goalscorers on the day for Ol were Amel Majri, Saki Kumagai, Eugénie Le Sommer and a brace for Ada Hegerberg while Clara Matéo and Inès Jaurena grabbed the only goals for Juvisy on the day.

This win moved OL two within three points of PSG with a game in hand and with the amount of talent on show for the 14 time champions, it will take a monumental effort from PSG to wrestle the title away from them. Juvisy continue to look like a team struggling to find their way. Currently in sixth place and 22 points away from PSG is not what their fans or their management would have expected at this point in the season. Should things not turn around soon, expect some departures in the summer as the board looks to change things around.