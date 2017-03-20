Frauen-Bundesliga week 14 round-up: Sand open up a gap

Credit: VAVEL UK

In another busy week of Bundesliga action, Potsdam regained top-spot as Wolfsburg completed the double over Munich, Frankfurt made ground on the top four as Sand and Jena put in their bids to pull away from those below.

Having slipped down to second, Potsdam had no room for error when they took to the pitch to play their postponed game against a revitalised Hoffenheim side. Lia Wälti’s back-post volley at a corner fifteen minutes into the game all to separate the two come the full-time whistle, Martina Tufekovic (nor her woodwork) in any mood to be beaten for a second time.

Despite a slow start, Sand sparked into life late in the first-half and broke the deadlock just after the half-hour when Jovana Damnjanović chased onto Verena Aschauer’s through ball before rolling the keeper beyond an over-committed Anna Klink. Damnjanović was on hand to make it two after the break as she beat Klink to an aerial ball, the keeper poorly covered by her defence and the Serbian international happy to exploit any mistakes. Damnjanović was again the danger-woman seven minutes from time when her determinded run down the right carried the ball through the attacking third, her lay-off well met by Nina Burger who flicked the ball into the far side of the net.

The win props Sand up to seventh, the team from Willstätt finally putting some distance between themselves and the bottom sides.

SC Freiburg 0-0 1899 Hoffenheim

Having a topsy-turvy season, Freiburg went into their match against an improving Hoffenheim fresh off of a home mid-week victory over Frankfurt in the Pokal, all dreams of league glory dead in the water. Having run it close when the two met last September at the Dietmar-Hopp Stadion the visitors were determined to go one better this time and take something from the match-up.

A third minute penalty gifted SCF the chance to nudge themselves ahead but Hasret Kayikci lack-lustre spot-kick was well read and saved by Martina Tufekovic, the home frustrations set to continue as Tufekovic saved everything put on target. Carolin Schiewe’s rocket of a free-kick on the hour, enough to show the best of the 22 year-old keeper, who remained faultless throughout.

The results continue to go against Freiburg who will be giving everything in the Pokal, their only chance of silverware whilst the point is another step in the right direction for 1899, the team one to slip under the radar but whose performances remain consistent.

Having struggled to turn performances into results this season Katja Greulich will be glad that her side managed to scoop all three points against an improving Duisburg side. Lucie Voňková again the hero for the hosts, her lone goal after the hour from the edge of the area enough to settle the tie. The move one of the best of the game that started with ‘keeper, Kathrin Längert, Längert much like her opposite number Lena Nuding, well worked throughout the game.

Turbine Potsdam 5-0 Borussia Mönchengladbach

Having regained their top-spot, Potsdam were in no mood to play nice with league strugglers, ‘Gladbach, the hosts working Michelle Wassenhoven from the off though there was little the goalkeeper could do about Felicitas Rauch’s spot-kick fifteen minutes in. Despite missing leading goalscorer Tabea Kemme the Turbines showed their versatility and attacking thrust in front of goal with five different scorers, Wibke Meister the second to hit the back of the net for the hosts. Meister’s first goal for Potsdam a peach from seventeen yards that arced into the far top corner.

There was little in the way of respite for Borussia and they were soon beaten by a fine finish once again after the break when Eseosa Aigbogun’s cross-cum-shot angled through the air before slipping under the bar. Having only come on four minutes prior substitutes Jennifer Cramer and Laura Lindner took no time in settling to the game, Cramer’s floated cross volleyed home by a poorly marked Lindner. With just stoppage time left there was still an opportunity for Potsdam to snatch a fifth when Inka Wesely nodded Cramer’s corner into the ground for the ball to bounce beyond Wassenhoven and over the line.

The loss marks the fourth time Mönchengladbach have conceded four or more in one game this season, progress slow for Die Fohlen.

Mandy Islacker was the difference at the Stadion Essen as the Frankfurters cruised past an Essen team that have been having a torrid time since November.

Islacker got the ball rolling for the visitors 26 minutes in when she converted her penalty with ease, despite Lisa Weiß guessing the direction there was nothing the German international could do to stop the bullet spot-kick from slamming into the back of the net. Weiß beaten again five minutes later when Islacker latched onto a fine ball over the top from Yūki Nagasato before firing low into the far corner.

Still in the tie at 2-0, the hosts quickly realised it wasn’t to be their day when Linda Dallmann’s whipped free kick cannoned off of the bar either side of chances for Charline Hartmann and Irini Ioannidou. Islacker on hand to confirm the win for the visitors fifteen minutes from time, her neat solo run to find space behind capped off with a fine finish down the centre of the goal. Essen just about hanging onto their spot at sixth, Frankfurt up to fourth but still five points off of Bayern in third.

Having only just beaten the same opposition 2-0 in Munich earlier in the week, it was more of the same for Ralf Kellermann’s side when they faced off with the current FBL title holders for the third time this season, Tinja-Riikka Korpela once again beaten twice.

Dominating the first-half it was Danish international Pernille Harder who gave the hosts the lead when she chased down Gina Lewandowski’s missed header before firing the ball underneath Korpela. Despite a number of good chances, Wolfsburg couldn’t snatch up a second goal and were pushed to the back foot after the break as the Bavarians came out swinging, searching for their equaliser. Finishing was at a premium and the home defence found themselves repeatedly under the cosh, their determined work just enough to ensure Almuth Schult was able to keep a clean sheet until substitute Isabel Kerschowski sealed the tie. Having only come on fifteen minutes prior, Kerschowski was full of energy and running, her fresh legs giving the hosts a fresher attack, the full-back unmarked in the box to volley Harder’s cross home and secure all three points.

The loss rounds off a disappointing week for Bayern who are now six points behind Potsdam and four adrift of Wolfsburg, the Wolves keeping pace with the Turbines.