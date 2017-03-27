Frauen-Bundesliga matchday 15 review: table keeps familiar complexion

Credit: VAVEL UK

Tight wins for Potsdam and Munich kept as well as commanding 3-0 over Duisburg kept the title race unchanged, through Hoffenheim have begun to put distance between themselves and the bottom sides in the other half of the table.

Having not won a game since November, Essen were finally able to stop the rot with a trip to Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Grenzlandstadion. Vanessa Martini gave the visitors the lead just before the quarter hour when she rose well in the box to nod a corner past Christina Bellinghoven, though the second goal wouldn’t come until almost an hour later the pressure from Essen was relentless.

Getting better at blocking and charging down – something they’ve had to do a fair amount this season – Gladbach did well to frustrate Essen but there was little that could be done when Sara Doorsoun doubled the advantage in the second-half. The German international’s effort from distance curved through the air before settling inside of the post, just beyond Bellinghoven’s reach. The lead extended to three just five minutes later when Borussia rather haplessly attempted to clear a corner, the low ball sticking to an Essen boot, Kirsten Nesse’s shot the fourth in a matter of seconds. Kozue Andō struck the bar with a shot from outside the box but the dominant side couldn’t further their advantage happily never looked like conceding either.

Able to breeze past their opposition last week, Potsdam had a far more frustrating time of it in Willstätt, as Sand continue to find their better form this season. On top but unable to convert, Carina Schlüter was undone twenty minutes in by Svenja Huth’s low ball but Diane Caldwell did well to race back and clear off of the line. Although the game wasn’t a one-sided affair with Nina Burger cannoning the post in the second-half after Lisa Schmitz had been called into a firm save before the break.

The deadlock was finally broken ten minutes from time when substitute, Stefanie Draws sent a low effort fizzing across the box and into Schlüter’s far corner at a late set piece. Whilst the win is invaluable as Potsdam keep their advantage at the top of the league, the game wasn’t without its’ cost to the Turbines as regular starters Inka Wesely and Eseosa Aigbogun were both forced off through injury in the first-half.

Despite their standings in the table this season, Hoffenheim have been a consistent team that’ve never been overwrought and the win marks another step in the right direction for Jürgen Ehrmann. Martina Tufekovic’s spectacular save to the top corner was the highlight of the first-half, Karoline Heinze’s effort from 30 yards a superb effort but the sides remained locked and scoreless. Lucie Voňková’s cross-cum-shot five minutes before the break had everyone in the stadium scratching their heads as to how it failed to cross the line after it arced through the air before slamming into the far post and bouncing in front of the line for Michaela Specht to clear.

The deadlock was finally broken eight minutes from time when Shannon Woeller was adjudged to have handled in the box as Martina Moser was trying to get around her. After winning the penalty, Moser was the one to take and convert, Kathrin Längert uncertain as the Swiss international fired the ball to her left. A coming together between Leonie Pankratz and Voňková at the death drew yellows for both with the latter dismissed for her second card and will be unavailable to face Frankfurt.

Lena Lotzen’s flicked header ten minutes in on her first league start since April 2015 was all to separate the sides at the Grünwalder. Despite the lack of parity on the teamsheet, Leverkusen remained well in the game and both Turid Knaak and Frederike Kempe came close to netting the equaliser for the visitors but just fell short. Scorer, Lotzen remained lively throughout and came closest to a second goal for the hosts but was unable to extend their lead, the 1-0 their seventh of the season. The team as rotated as it could have been, Munich in a frantic run of fixtures that leaves no room for error, Leverkusen unlucky not to have taken anything in an unpredictable season.

A second yellow to Leonie Maier two minutes from time reduces Thomas Wörle’s options further when Munich return to league action against Sand on Sunday, the Bavarians still just outside of the Champions League places.

Going big guns in the league but having been dealt a blow with a loss to Lyon on Thursday, there was little room to mope for Wolfsburg before they travelled east to Duisburg. After MSV had done well to frustrate their visitors in the first-half they saw their best chances saved well by Almuth Schult seven minutes after the restart, the German number one sharp to turn Rahel Kiwic's effort clear before scrambling up to save Lisa Marie Makas’s rebound.

After having missed chance after chance the visitors finally edged ahead twenty minutes from time when Eva Pajor connected with Caroline Graham Hansen’s flashed ball across the face, the Polish international happy to volley home from point-blank range. Denied her goal by the upright three minutes previously, Emily van Egmond made no mistake at a late corner, routinely one of the tallest on the pitch the Australian international had no problem in winning the first ball to send it beyond Lena Nuding and into the roof of the net.

Two goals to the good, Wolfsburg didn’t let up and were soon rewarded for their pressure when Susann Kunkel judged there to be handling in the box and promptly pointed to the spot. Easily sending Nuding the wrong way, Hansen sent the ball to her left to wrap up all three points and further boost Wolfsburg’s goal difference.

Desiree Schumann was the busier of the two goalkeepers when the sides met on Monday night, pulling off a string of top draw saves to keep the visitors out. For their part Frankfurt looked second best, unable to get moving quickly enough in attack, however they took an unlikely lead when Sophie Schmidt volleyed the ball over Laura Benkarth and into the back of the net from 30 yards. The shot easily a goal of the season contender.

The second-half saw more of a balanced game though neither had a clear-cut chance until the last quarter of an hour when Hasret Kayikci’s low shot deflected off of Laura Störzel’s boot before listing into the bottom corner. The match far from a classic with both missing out on a chance to make ground on the top three, a draw a fair enough result.