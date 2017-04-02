WSL 2 Week 5 Review: Durham stay top

Image credit: Charlie Crowhurst - The FA/The FA Collection/Getty Images

Late goals kept the two top tied on points with nothing but goals to sperate them as Millwall pulled off a surprise win against Everton and Aston Villa ease to victory over Brighton.

Despite chances for both there was little in the way of real goalmouth action for the majority of the game, both sides looking for dominance in midfield, both sides will spells of possession throughout. With time fast running around the game sparked into frenzied life in the last ten minutes with Jo Wilson finally slicing the deadlock in two with low drive that beat Juliana Draycott.

The advantage doubled moments later by Wilson again, once more cutting it to get free of Sarah Jackson before lashing one goalwards, Draycott’s glove enough to push it against the bar before it came crashing down inside of the net. But the drama wasn’t all one-way and Ellie Gilliatt pulled a much-deserved goal back for the visitors in stoppage time, able to exploit the space at the back as she collected Jenna Dear’s pin-point pass before firing low under Sophie Harris.

With the Bees having won on Saturday, Durham knew they had to win to stay top and left it late to scoop all three points. After Ellie Noble had given Oxford a surprise lead early in the second-half with a cheeky shot from distance, Durham went right back to work to create a flurry of chances.

The Wildcats finally given their breakthrough just before the hour when Beth Hepple was able to tap home from Jordan Atkinson’s swept cross, the chances continuing to flow for the hosts until Zoe Ness sent the ball post Demi Lambourne three minutes from time.

Millwall 2-1 Everton - report

In a largely open game both sides spent the majority of the game probing for an opening, looking for their moment to pounce. The hosts had taken the advantage half-way through the first-half after Ella Rutherford had nibbled the ball away from the defence just in front of the box before lashing one towards the far post, the ball bouncing off of the upright before settling in the net.

The lead was however, short-lived after a sloppy foul in the box gifted Everton a route back into the game, Claudia Walker clinical from the spot. An open and attacking second-half saw Millwall regain the lead when Charlie Devlin slammed Leanne Cowan’s cross in at the far post, Everton unrelenting to full-time but unable to find a second equaliser.

Two goals in three minutes had Villa on top at the break after both Kerri Walsh and Maddy Cusack had taken advantage of sloppy play at the back from Brighton, the hosts cruising. The chances kept coming for the hosts after the break but unable to take them due in no little part to the fine work of Emma Byrne and they were soon pegged back by the Seagulls, when Browen Thomas sliced the deficit in two, twenty minutes from time.

On top for the majority of the match, Villa finally got their deserved winner, three minutes from time courtesy of Tash Baptiste after a neat one-two with Beth Merrick.